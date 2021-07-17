Gene Hall: Beef supply bottleneck hurting consumers and ranchers alike

The thousands of cattle ready for market have bumped up against this bottleneck, causing a lot of worry for ranchers.

A grain farmer can store grain and wait for better prices. Cattle ranchers and feedlot operators do not enjoy that luxury. The entire system depends on cattle going to market when they are ready. Keeping the animals longer means ranchers and feedlot operators have to feed them, cutting into already thin profit margins.

Today’s market is global, and many nations do not accept cattle older that a predetermined age. If cattle miss the optimum market window, quality declines. Holding on to them is not really an option.

Despite the turmoil in the system, the American appetite for beef continues at a very high level. Even budget beef products, like hamburger, are becoming pricey. The evidence suggests that the COVID-19 relief funds have fueled some of this demand. As the effect of those payments dissipates, the market could be in for major adjustments.

For now, the market is very strong. Americans love their beef. Economists and ranchers know all too well that prices could reach a point where consumers begin to look for alternate sources of protein.