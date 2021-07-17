Gene Hall: Beef supply bottleneck hurting consumers and ranchers alike

Consumers emerging from pandemic restrictions and returning to grocery store meat counters cannot fail to notice rising prices for beef products. They might be interested to know that ranchers in the first step of beef production have not reaped a windfall. Knowing both cases are true, I reached out to my friend, Texas Farm Bureau’s resident beef expert, Tracy Tomascik.
What gives? Call it a bottleneck, a chokepoint in the marketing system. What economists call “the cattle cycle” is on the high end now. This means many animals are queued up for marketing, depressing prices for ranchers.
However, processors are having trouble getting enough beef to market, due to a host of factors. Chief among them is the COVID-19 pandemic. Meat processing depends on people, and efforts to protect workers pulled people out of the process for significant periods.
Over time, four major processing companies have swallowed up all the other major players in the business, reducing the number of facilities and the capacity to process beef.
Two years ago, one of them suffered a major fire, closing a plant for weeks. The fire and the pandemic has slowed that facility’s efforts to return to full capacity.
In a near perfect storm of unfortunate events, Russian hackers attacked one of the largest beef packing companies, JBS, shutting down operations for a week.
The thousands of cattle ready for market have bumped up against this bottleneck, causing a lot of worry for ranchers.
A grain farmer can store grain and wait for better prices. Cattle ranchers and feedlot operators do not enjoy that luxury. The entire system depends on cattle going to market when they are ready. Keeping the animals longer means ranchers and feedlot operators have to feed them, cutting into already thin profit margins.
Today’s market is global, and many nations do not accept cattle older that a predetermined age. If cattle miss the optimum market window, quality declines. Holding on to them is not really an option.
Despite the turmoil in the system, the American appetite for beef continues at a very high level. Even budget beef products, like hamburger, are becoming pricey. The evidence suggests that the COVID-19 relief funds have fueled some of this demand. As the effect of those payments dissipates, the market could be in for major adjustments.
For now, the market is very strong. Americans love their beef. Economists and ranchers know all too well that prices could reach a point where consumers begin to look for alternate sources of protein.
Historically, the July Fourth holiday is a high water mark for beef consumption in a given year. As the impact of that holiday fades, the market for beef shows little signs of slowing down. There appears to be room for prices to inch upward in the next few weeks.
However, this bottleneck has created an unusual situation. Ranchers suffer from a surplus of cattle and the low prices that result from that. Consumers demanding beef cannot get enough of it, driving retail prices up.
Some organizations and elected officials are concerned that many factors in this situation have resulted from planned events.
Meat packing companies have not been exempt from the corporate drive to acquire more assets. Companies have bought out others to the extreme. There are now only four major beef packing companies. Some critics of the system are convinced that a formula with thousands of sellers and only four major buyers is ripe for market manipulation. Certainly, the opportunity for healthy competition is less than ideal.
The U.S. Department of Justice launched an investigation more than a year ago under the previous administration. There has been little to no information since. The investigation continues under the Biden Administration.
Organizations representing ranchers, including the Waco-based Texas Farm Bureau, have joined to request information and results from that long silent Justice Department investigation.
One can hear discussion of this volatile subject all across the state at auction barns and meetings of cattle producers. Every player in the process, up to the packer, is concerned about a perceived lack of transparency.
If the investigation uncovers problems in the marketing and pricing system, there could well be additional regulation to address them. That is something that folks in agriculture often resist.
The system needs transparency and trust. With consumers paying top dollar and ranchers suffering from depressed prices, both are lacking. That report from the Department of Justice would be a good first step.
Gene Hall retired in 2019 as longtime communications director for Texas Farm Bureau after a 42-year career.