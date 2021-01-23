Gene Hall: Biden may take Trump’s cues on Chinese trade challenges

Agriculture, in Texas and across the nation, faces both difficulty and uncertainty. The numbers show a significant uptick in net farm income for 2020. That might ordinarily be cause for celebrating a signal of health in our struggling farm sector, but the math is as misleading as it could possibly be.

Income earned by farmers and ranchers for the sale of their products declined again, with livestock production suffering the largest drop. Overall, there was about a 1 percent decline, amounting to just over $3 billion. This situation would be devastating if not for a large amount of ad hoc payments paid directly to farmers and ranchers. Much of this came from programs designed to offset farm losses resulting from the Trump administration’s tariff policies and the resulting trade war with China.

According to a report compiled by AgAmerica Lending, these payments jumped $23 billion last year, an increase of more than 107 percent. None of these payments made the farmers whole, but there’s little question they helped many stay in business. Without those payments, farm income would look bleak indeed. The export-driven farm sector was in an exceptionally poor position to weather a trade war in 2017 and is in no better shape today.