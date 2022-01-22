Gene Hall: COVID-19 hitting food supply right where it thrives

The omicron variant may not be as deadly as previous versions of the disease, but it has swept through the American workforce like a wildfire. It’s easy to catch and requires at least a few days of isolation to avoid contributing to the spread.

Every component of food production and delivery has felt the impact. Beef plant workers get sick. Truck drivers get sick. Some estimates have the shortfall of available trucks at around 80,000. The pandemic accounts for most but not all of that.

Adding to the problem is the changing nature of the American workforce. Available labor is more fluid than at any time in recent memory. U.S. workers are quitting jobs, confident they can find another more to their liking. That means that there will be problems with deliveries and supplies. Significant sick days in processing plants will slow production. Some experts calculate that many grocery stores are operating with about half their normal workforce. That can mean delays in stocking new items as they arrive.

Consumers can expect to pay more for beef because of supply chain issues and concerns over a lack of healthy competition among beef processors. Ranchers are not seeing much of this increase because of the added cost beyond the farm gate.