Gene Hall: COVID-19 hitting food supply right where it thrives

Our food production and delivery system works so well that glitches in it stand out in stark contrast. Bare shelves make consumers nervous, and more than a few days of missing a commonly available item can become panic buying. We are not there yet, and there is scant evidence to support such a scenario.
There is, however, something serious going on as we see a remarkable string of events that are once again causing concerns about our normally reliable food supply.
It’s important to note that this is not the same situation as in March 2020.
Then, we faced pandemic-related lockdowns. People were worried about a forced extended stay at home. Right now, you might go to a grocery store and see a blank section on the shelves but return one or two days later to find it restocked.
The food industry has evolved a “just in time” delivery system that has many advantages, including efficient supply management and fresh products. It is also subject to glitches that tend to be temporary.
This is definitely not a policy problem. It is not the fault of this president’s administration or the last one, beyond management of the pandemic. In looking for the culprit to blame for missing products on store shelves, COVID-19 is indeed first on the list.
The omicron variant may not be as deadly as previous versions of the disease, but it has swept through the American workforce like a wildfire. It’s easy to catch and requires at least a few days of isolation to avoid contributing to the spread.
Every component of food production and delivery has felt the impact. Beef plant workers get sick. Truck drivers get sick. Some estimates have the shortfall of available trucks at around 80,000. The pandemic accounts for most but not all of that.
Adding to the problem is the changing nature of the American workforce. Available labor is more fluid than at any time in recent memory. U.S. workers are quitting jobs, confident they can find another more to their liking. That means that there will be problems with deliveries and supplies. Significant sick days in processing plants will slow production. Some experts calculate that many grocery stores are operating with about half their normal workforce. That can mean delays in stocking new items as they arrive.
Consumers can expect to pay more for beef because of supply chain issues and concerns over a lack of healthy competition among beef processors. Ranchers are not seeing much of this increase because of the added cost beyond the farm gate.
Chicken will be more expensive because many people are switching to this less-expensive protein alternative, and it is subject to the same labor and transportation issues. It will likely remain significantly below the price of beef.
Compared with the rest of the world, Americans spend less of their income for food than any other nation. This number is consistently at 10 percent or less. The current situation is hitting our food system where it has always thrived. Efficiency is what makes it work, and the pandemic, labor and even weather have caused higher prices and understocked shelves.
This is not the grim forecast of two years ago, when we were not sure anything would be available, and we did not feel safe anywhere but home. In the short term, expect to pay more and face a few temporary shortages. As the pandemic recedes, hopefully soon, there will be a new normal, and the system will adjust to that, too.
There is no need for panic buying. If the public can move about and access the store, there should be few major delays in getting the food products we need and have often taken for granted.
Gene Hall retired in 2019 as longtime communications director for Texas Farm Bureau after a 42-year career.