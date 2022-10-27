Gene Hall: Easy to find confirmation bias in dense fog of ideas

If only we could go back to the good old days of journalism, when Walter Cronkite was “telling it like it is.” This is the fine old American tradition of longing for a time and situation that was different and better. In fact, that time has never existed.

Cronkite inspired me to study broadcast journalism, but a myth exists about the way he covered the news, dispassionately reporting “just the facts.” It is a comforting memory. It’s also not the truth.

Cronkite returned from covering the Vietnam War and pronounced the war was probably unwinnable. President Lyndon B. Johnson reportedly said losing Cronkite amounted to losing the nation.

We all have beliefs that we hold dear. Most of them are emotional touchstones and we bristle when they are challenged. In the time of Cronkite, there were three major newscasts each evening. Most of us subscribed to a newspaper. The reporters that delivered the world to us enjoyed credibility, respect and authority.

Today, we have the traditional networks plus dozens of cable and satellite networks. There are blogs, podcasts and a blizzard of social media outlets. Few of them can make a claim to universal credibility. Many just cater to particular points of view.

In this dense fog of ideas, there is no viewpoint far enough away from reality that one cannot find others that agree with it. With that reinforcement, a lot of us simply reject any fact or opinion that does not agree with our own view. The name for this social phenomenon is confirmation bias. The definition applies to a person who selectively seeks out information that supports a belief or idea that they already have, thus confirming their existing beliefs.

No one is immune from it. The tendency to seek out approval can be overpowering. In my career, I understood that I had to deal with it. My job was influencing public opinion on behalf of Texas agriculture. We always tried to do that with facts and science. We actually had a very good story to tell, but confirmation bias is a heavy lift.

The most difficult, and at times, entertaining discussions on these important issues involved genetically modified organisms, or GMOs.

Some environmental organizations discovered they could raise enormous sums by vilifying GMOs, never mind that every advance of agricultural science involved genetic changes.

Scientists learned that GMOs meant raising more food and fiber with fewer chemicals and less water. It also held out hope that farmers in poor countries would have new tools to grow food where it was often impossible before.

Hundreds of conspiracy theories, predicting dire environmental and health calamities, surfaced. None of this happened in more than four decades of planting GMO crops.

Thousands of people wanted to argue the science. People would call us, or post on our social media spaces, claiming they had done research and could prove us wrong. I think we won that battle, at least in part, because we finally convinced reporters to look at the real science: laboratory research using the scientific method.

The same situation exists today on virtually any public conversation. When someone claims to have done research, it usually means they have combed the internet, looking for arguments that reinforce their own view.

Often, this is harmless enough, but confirmation bias has infected nearly every facet of public life. It has divided us and eroded faith in public institutions. Confirmation bias convinces us that we are right, even though the facts clearly suggest otherwise. We missed the facts because we stopped looking for them.

One of the institutions we depend upon for freedom itself is a free and independent press. No country has ever been free without that.

It is comforting to reject factual reporting based on the source. It is also dangerous. Shutting out verifiable facts leads to a polarized public that has neither the will to challenge assumptions or understanding of complex issues. It leads to considering those who disagree with us as enemies.

This can have disastrous consequences. Division and even violence awaits societies that have lost the ability to make informed decisions.

Perhaps we were better informed when our news choices were narrower and more credible.

Is there a solution? I confess that I do not know. When everyone believes they hold the moral high ground of truth, compromise is difficult to achieve. The obvious answer is that we should develop habits of considering wide ranging sources of news and opinion. We should embrace facts.

If you form your view of our nation and the world entirely by exclusively watching Fox News or MSNBC, Breitbart or Daily Kos, you may not have the information you need to cast an informed vote or be a good citizen. If Facebook, Twitter or Instagram are your windows to the world, you are a long way from the truth.

Watch all of them. Read your local newspaper. Do all of it with an open mind. Embrace debate and compromise. Respect alternative viewpoints while advocating your own.

Confirmation bias creates conflict. It cannot provide solutions.