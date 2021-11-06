Gene Hall: Pandemic is chief culprit in agriculture supply chain problems

The system that brings food to our family tables is a remarkable feat of science, engineering and skilled labor. Its many components — agricultural production, marketing, transportation and retail — keep spinning along. The system is always reliable and never failing, until it does.

Our food system has not failed but it is showing serious signs of stress in this pandemic-shocked time. It only seems to be flawless and infallible. Most of us never think about it. Then, we see a few empty shelves and corresponding news reports. The result can be a scare that ranges from annoyance to panic buying.

Our food supply is not a constantly full larder but more like a conveyor belt that moves products to us in a steady stream. At least it was built to work that way. It is subject to breaking down. Much of the bounty we see in grocery stores is perishable. Most of it arrives by truck. It’s more fragile than we think, and subject to external factors.