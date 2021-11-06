Gene Hall: Pandemic is chief culprit in agriculture supply chain problems

The system that brings food to our family tables is a remarkable feat of science, engineering and skilled labor. Its many components — agricultural production, marketing, transportation and retail — keep spinning along. The system is always reliable and never failing, until it does.
Our food system has not failed but it is showing serious signs of stress in this pandemic-shocked time. It only seems to be flawless and infallible. Most of us never think about it. Then, we see a few empty shelves and corresponding news reports. The result can be a scare that ranges from annoyance to panic buying.
Our food supply is not a constantly full larder but more like a conveyor belt that moves products to us in a steady stream. At least it was built to work that way. It is subject to breaking down. Much of the bounty we see in grocery stores is perishable. Most of it arrives by truck. It’s more fragile than we think, and subject to external factors.
The pandemic is the chief culprit in the current problems of our food supply chain. Large numbers of us stayed home for extended periods, working from home if we could. Unfortunately, it also sidelined skilled workers who develop seeds, manufacture fertilizers, make farm equipment, process food and drive the trucks that deliver it. Meat packing plants and food processing centers closed, creating a supply bottleneck.
As we returned to work amidst a new reality, there was a lot of pent-up demand at a time of supply disruptions.
Agriculture, like most of the economy, is struggling with a lack of available labor. Workers are not taking available jobs and thousands are leaving jobs in what some call “the great resignation.”
Perhaps workers liked the pandemic’s work-at-home environment. It is also possible that pandemic relief was generous enough to allow workers more time and resources to shop for employment that is more attractive.
For agriculture, labor shortages are not a new problem. Americans have not been willing to fill agricultural jobs.
A federal program called H2A brings legal foreign agriculture labor into the country. For whatever reason, the government failed to process those workers. A lot of available labor could not get into the country to fill jobs that Americans will not take. Some perishable crops were not harvested this year.
If you’ve ordered a car recently, you’ve likely experienced delays because of a shortage of computer chips. The same is true for farm equipment and the sophisticated computer systems on board tractors, combines and other machinery. Shipping containers are in short supply.
The pandemic is only partly responsible for all this. For decades, agriculture has been pushing for a reliable guest worker program as part of comprehensive immigration reform. Congress cannot summon the political will to get it done.
No problem is so bad that unintended consequences can’t make it worse. In solving a public health issue, vaccine mandates might lead to some federal workers leaving their jobs. In the case of federal meat inspectors, that will severely disrupt already fragile supply chains.
Moreover, lack of inspection could create a food safety issue, resulting in another public health problem.
There are policy solutions to all this but that would require a unified and focused government response. The chances of that are not promising in our divided capital.
The pandemic was and is one of the most serious blows to our lives and our economy that most of us have ever seen. It’s not yet over and we will need time to resolve the issues and rebuild supply chains while conforming to a new reality.
Fortunately, American agriculture has a remarkable production capacity. We have good soil, favorable climate and proven technology. It will take some time and good policy decisions, but we will work our way out of the current supply chain disruptions.
Gene Hall retired in 2019 as longtime communications director for Texas Farm Bureau after a 42-year career.