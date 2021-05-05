Georgia L. Gilholy: Our attention economy gives abusers a free pass

Just as concerning is the free pass given to YouTubers who directly promote such behavior in their content. Boston University student Yvonne Tang recently published an opinion piece in which she described how, as a young fan, she enjoyed a video in which Dobrik tricked fellow “vlogger” Seth Francois into intimately kissing Jason Nash, a man twice his age. Tang had realized as an adult that what she had been amused by as an impressionable teenager was a serious act of abuse.

Dobrik has received unprecedented backlash recently, after a Business Insider investigation (which Dobrik’s lawyers attempted to bar from publication) revealed new testimonies from those involved in a 2018 video in which Dobrik jokes about his roommate and colleague Dom Zeglaitis participating in sexual acts with two intoxicated women, now accusing Zeglaitis of rape. After weeks of accumulating scandal, Dobrik only published a video after lucrative sponsorships began to withdraw from partnerships with him. Many Dobrik “stans” took to the internet to praise his apology, despite the cynical timing. No doubt his dedicated fan base will continue to insulate his career once this scandal is forgotten about. But the real question is why the careers of so many of these highly problematic characters continue to thrive alongside consistent and credible accusations of abuse or the direct enabling of sexual and psychological abuse.