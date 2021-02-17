Gilbert Garcia: How Texans got left out in the cold by ERCOT and our political leaders

At the same time, these conditions are not so extreme that they should have been outside the realm of consideration or public planning. But this storm left 4 million Texans without power.

This power outage was not the unforeseen product of downed transmission lines. It was the conscious implementation of a statewide “rolling blackout” directive from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the agency responsible for the electric grid that covers 90 percent of the state’s power usage.

Grid failure, not storm damage, did this to us.

It meant elderly people freezing in the dark while their food supplies spoiled. It meant families waiting for a few minutes of power that would enable them to prepare dinner before being thrown into the darkness again. For at least one San Antonio woman, it meant going without the dialysis treatments that she regularly receives at home.

There is plenty of blame to go around for this debacle.

CPS Energy did a poor job of communicating with the residents of this city, many of whom struggled to find anyone with the utility who could offer them reliable information.