There are some phrases that seem to be contradictions in terms. “Jumbo shrimp” and “military intelligence” are two that come immediately to mind.

While it seems that calling a shrimp “jumbo” may seem a contradiction, a quick look at the fish market or grocery store shows that there are many sizes of shrimp, and some are in fact jumbo in comparison to others.

The military needs the vital work of the intelligence departments that supply our armed forces with up-to-date information. It was naval intelligence that gave the U.S. Navy a decided advantage in the World War II battle at Midway. The result of the battle was a decisive win for the Americans that halted any further Japanese advances and allowed the U.S. to go on the offensive for the remainder of the war.

A relatively new contradiction in terms title has cropped up — Christian nationalism. Unlike jumbo shrimp and military intelligence, though, there really is no such thing as genuine Christian nationalism.

Nationalism is focused on “us,” to the detriment of the rest of the world. It holds to a uniquely selfish ambition for our nation and calls for America to turn its back on the world. Christianity, on the other hand, is universal in its nature. John 3:16 tells us that God so loved the world that he sent Jesus into our world. Matthew 11:28 is an open call to anyone who so wishes to come to Jesus and find rest.

The Christian faith is one that puts consideration of others above consideration for one’s self-interest. Paul wrote to the Philippians and to us that we are to “[d]o nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit, but in humility consider others better than yourselves.” (Philippians 2:3)

Jesus reaches out to all people of all races, ethnicities and national origins. Jesus is inclusive. Nationalism is neither, instead seeking to close the doors of our nation to those who are not “like us.”

Not only is Christian nationalism a contradiction in terms, it advances a worldview that ignores the very essence of the First Amendment. We could spend the rest of the day citing our Founding Fathers’ views on religion and separation of church and state, but one thing that cannot be denied is that the very core of the First Amendment was written to create a gap between state and church. By prohibiting Congress and state governments from establishing a religion, it denies the establishment of a Christian or any other religious nation. By denying Congress the right to prohibit any religion, it ensures that each individual in our nation has the right to worship God (or not) as he or she determines in their own heart.

Christian nationalism would impose its understanding of biblical teachings and laws into our nation’s laws. A quick look at history tells us that this mixing of church and state is a bad thing all around, regardless of one’s religious affiliation. The nation of Iran is in turmoil as citizens there protest the death of a young woman arrested by the morality police for not wearing a headscarf in the way they deemed appropriate.

Lest we think that persecution at the hands of Islam and Sharia law isn’t enough, consider the Troubles of Northern Ireland, where Christians killed each other because one was Catholic and the other Protestant. Europe gives us the history lessons of the upheavals that accompanied the rise of Protestantism and the reaction of the Catholic Church. Bloody Mary of England earned her nickname for sending hundreds of “wrong” believing Christians to their death. The Spanish Inquisition is a stark reminder of the harm that zealotry in the name of religion can do to a nation and to a people. The Pilgrims in the American colonies jailed those who disagreed with their practice of religion. More recently in our own nation, religious activists are urging the banning of books simply because those books express a different way of living that, according to them, contradicts the Bible. This again ignores the First Amendment’s right to free speech.

If we allow Christian nationalism to take hold in our country, we open the gates for a form of Christian Sharia law, with self-appointed groups of moral police to stand guard over our schools, our institutions and our way of living. For those who do not adhere to the strict and para-bibilical way of living, persecution would become a way of life. Here in Texas, people are encouraged to turn in anyone who assists a woman in having an abortion. The message of the Christian nationalist is to conform to their way of thinking or suffer the consequences.

Here’s the thing, though. An open and honest reading of the Bible reveals to us that God never intended for his will to be imposed by the state. The focus of Christianity is that of conversion, not coercion. Jesus invites us to believe in him. He doesn’t demand that we do so. Instead, Jesus shows us how we are to win others in the way he treated the woman at the well (John 4), the woman caught in adultery (John 8:2-11), Matthew the tax man (Matthew 9:9-13) and Zacchaeus (Luke 19:1-10), to cite but four examples. History shows us that those who are “converted” to Christianity by fiat of the state find themselves under a false sense of belief and only adhere to their faith in name only.

“Christian nationalism” is not only a contradiction of terms, it is one that must be rejected by all who profess to claim to be followers of Christ.