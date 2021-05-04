Gordon S. Heddell: Americans’ tax dollars are at risk without internal auditors

Yet right now, the Navy has been queueing up a 70 percent budget cut to this very group, led by special interests and without congressional approval. The move is unprecedented and it could lead to significant misuse and even greater waste.

With the Navy’s goal to have over 355 ships in its fleet by 2030, the need for an internal audit service is more important than ever. While its dedication to national security remains unquestionable, the Navy’s accounting leaves room for improvement — the force has often underestimated costs and timelines for projects, resulting in significant abuse. The original shipbuilding effort was expected to cost between $120- $130 billion over the next 10 years, but its true cost is estimated to be 31 percent higher.

Frankly, as someone who cares both about the Navy and our national deficit, I am extremely disappointed to see this branch make such sweeping cuts to its audit service. This type of move will eliminate incentives to control costs. And without congressional approval, it circumvents a fundamental principle of our Constitution — the balance and separation of powers.

Most would agree that a country like the U.S., a global leader on several fronts, can’t put a price on national security.