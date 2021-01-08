Gregg N. Sofer: Law Enforcement Appreciation Day comes at a crucial time

Our law enforcement professionals are burdened with the weight of the human struggle, and they respond. With compassion. With kindness. With concern so much of the time. And often unnoticed or unseen — that’s the way they prefer it.

The risks to these professionals are incredible. They do a job most of us are unwilling and incapable of doing. They run toward gunfire and expose themselves to COVID-19 and other contagious diseases. They tolerate unjustified vilification, work with deficient resources, endure constant criticism and largely accept relatively low wages all the while handling the very worst our society has to offer — all so that we don’t have to. In the current environment, one must wonder why anyone would do this job.

Corruption creeps into every profession. Law enforcement is not immune. Indeed, I have prosecuted police officers during my career for abusing their positions and committing crimes. We expect our law enforcement officials to be held to the highest standard. But the overwhelming majority of our law enforcement professionals do their jobs exceedingly well and with motives society should emulate. Tarnishing the reputations of thousands who wear the badge is, like stereotyping of any kind, innately wrong and exceedingly dangerous.

This weekend, when you see an officer, detective, deputy, sheriff or special agent, take a moment to step into their shoes, to listen to their stories, to understand the person. Thank them for their service to our community. After all, you need them, and they need your understanding.

Gregg N. Sofer is the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas, which includes Waco. He was appointed by the Attorney General in October 2020 following the resignation of John F. Bash III. Sofer has served in the National Security Division at the Justice Department and as a national security specialist in the U.S. Attorney’s Austin office.