Gregory Clay: Biden doesn’t have a real mandate — yet

Biden, in a late-night speech during the weekend, ridiculously proclaimed he has a real “mandate” to govern because of the high volume of popular votes in his favor, thereby granting him extra cachet.

A “mandate?” Well . . .

“Every new president has a mandate in the sense of simply getting to the White House,” Dr. Robert Cottrol, a law professor at George Washington University, told InsideSources. “Even Gerald Ford had a mandate, and he was appointed, not elected.

“Much depends on what area you have the mandate. You may have it in A and B but not C, D and E. Biden may have a mandate in foreign policy but have less authority to exercise it as much in domestic policy.”

With that, enter the House of Representatives, U.S. Senate and the Supreme Court.

For all of that pre-election giddiness emanating from Democrats about the looming “Blue Wave,” it was Blue Lite at best, as we await the January run-off results in two Georgia races, which likely will determine which party controls the Senate.