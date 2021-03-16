Gregory Clay: 'Eyes of Texas' travesty all about value system

“It’s time for you to put the foot down and make it perfectly clear that the heritage of Texas will not be lost,” wrote one donor who graduated in 1986. “It is sad that it is offending the blacks. As I said before, the blacks are free and it’s time for them to move on to another state where everything is in their favor.”

Another email used a statistical argument to lessen the impact of black students and athletes, writing, “Less than 6 percent of our current student body is black,” wrote a donor who graduated in 1970. “The tail cannot be allowed to wag the dog ... and the dog must instead stand up for what is right. Nothing forces those students to attend UT Austin. Encourage them to select an alternate school ... NOW!”

This travesty in Texas essentially is a money game.

Those alumni basically are asking this question: What does the hierarchy value more at Texas — our million-dollar donations to your school or 6 percent of the student population?

The University of Texas — with a humongous enrollment of nearly 52,000 students — is more of a corporation in terms of athletics.