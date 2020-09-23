Gregory Clay: Late justice RBG had rock-star status with young, old alike

Park, in that essay, referred to RBG as “The Boss” from his clerk tenure; he also noted her magnanimous side in that all six cases she argued before the Supreme Court included male plaintiffs, and in four, her only client was a man.

Last year, at the annual National Book Festival on Labor Day Weekend 2019, Ginsburg spoke before an audience of about 4,000 in a huge convention ballroom — replete with a standing ovation as she walked onto the dais and again at the end.

Ginsburg didn’t waste any time that morning as she talked health from the beginning: “How am I feeling? Well, first, this audience can see that I am alive, and I am on my way to being very well.”

No one else packed the venue like her that day.

One woman in the RBG line said she flew from Boston to Washington the day before just to see Ginsburg. For many attendees, that appearance was the first — and last — time they would see Ginsburg in person.

Soon after announcement of RBG’S death, thousands of mourners and admirers flocked to the Supreme Court building. One of them was Alexandra Owens, a black woman who, coincidentally, turned 30 years old the day of Ginsburg’s death.