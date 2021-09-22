Hal Ritter: Freedom does not happen in isolation

The answer to the question is that we choose to live in a society with other people. We choose to live in relationship with one another.

The 18th-century British political philosopher John Locke proposed what he called the “social contract” theory of government. People agree to live together as a society, “social”, by contracting together with others for civil laws. In other words, they give up some of their rights in order to submit to a governing authority that will protect people’s rights and also promote the public, or common, good.

For years the United States government has had public laws in place to protect its citizens. When my wife and I were married in Wyoming, in order to get a marriage license we had to have a blood test for syphilis and other venereal diseases. Some people complained that it was an invasion of privacy. And, further, there are neighborhood decency laws that say I cannot go out to my own front yard and remove my clothes and stand there naked as I wave to my friends who are out jogging.

So, who gives government the right to make such laws that restrict what I can and cannot do? “We the people” do so. We contract with one another not just for our own selfish good but for the common good as a people.