Hal Ritter: Freedom does not happen in isolation

Freedom. It is one of those words that brings up all kinds of thoughts and actions. Our country was founded on freedom — freedom from tyranny and freedom from power without representation. In this regard, freedom identifies a governmental philosophy.
Another thought about freedom regards the individual: How do I make my own, personal decisions? Do I regard the needs of others, or do I only decide what is in my own best interest?
Some of the more volatile militias in our country seem to combine these two different ideas: “I can do whatever I please and the government cannot tell me what to do.” The consequence, at times, is a kind of mob violence that defends itself on the principle of personal freedom. Michigan and Wisconsin both saw pushback from militias when their governors ordered the wearing of masks in order to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The message to the governors: “You can’t tell me what to do. I’m an American and I oppose tyranny!”
I am not sure what kind of political system (perhaps anarchy?) this statement is advocating. It sounds as though any law can be simply ignored, if one thinks it is unreasonable.
I recall the Texas debate in 1985 regarding the law that said people riding in the front seat of a car must wear a seat belt. It was an assault on one’s personal freedom of choice. Another similar debate emerged in 2001 regarding the so-called “open container law,” where passengers sought the right to drink alcohol while riding as a passenger in a car. Again, it was one’s personal freedom of choice.
In both of these debates, the public view was often framed within the context of “my personal freedom.” I can decide if I want to be safe when riding in a car. The opposing view often listed statistics that said when a person who is not wearing a seat belt gets hurt in an automobile accident it inevitably raises the insurance rates for everyone. In other words, it is not just an individual preference with no consequences.
There is a similar issue raised by motorcycle riders who feel that wearing a helmet for their own safety is a personal choice for how they want to exercise their own individual freedom as Americans.
We are now in a similar debate with laws or regulations regarding the wearing of masks. The personal freedom position is based on the principle that my personal freedom of choice is no one else’s concern.
But again, like the seat belt, not wearing a mask does have consequences for other people in terms of spreading the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
A person’s decision not to wear a mask is not only for the person’s own protection, but also for containing the spread of the virus to others. There are consequences to the choice not to wear a mask.
What people call their freedom for an action, or a non-action, does not happen in isolation. How we behave does have consequences for other people. Some people have raised the question, “What right does the government have to tell me to wear a mask?”
The answer to the question is that we choose to live in a society with other people. We choose to live in relationship with one another.
The 18th-century British political philosopher John Locke proposed what he called the “social contract” theory of government. People agree to live together as a society, “social”, by contracting together with others for civil laws. In other words, they give up some of their rights in order to submit to a governing authority that will protect people’s rights and also promote the public, or common, good.
For years the United States government has had public laws in place to protect its citizens. When my wife and I were married in Wyoming, in order to get a marriage license we had to have a blood test for syphilis and other venereal diseases. Some people complained that it was an invasion of privacy. And, further, there are neighborhood decency laws that say I cannot go out to my own front yard and remove my clothes and stand there naked as I wave to my friends who are out jogging.
So, who gives government the right to make such laws that restrict what I can and cannot do? “We the people” do so. We contract with one another not just for our own selfish good but for the common good as a people.
By agreeing to live under a constitutional form of government, we agree to grant the governing authorities power to regulate our lives in such a way as to “insure domestic tranquility” and “promote the general welfare,” among others. And we grant these principles in order to “secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity.” (Quotations are from the preamble to the Constitution of the United States.)
It’s not all about me. It is my life as I live among other people. Securing the blessings of liberty does not mean I do as I please. Citizenship is a serious challenge, and I am sure that many of the violent protesters who show up wearing firearms and camouflage will claim, absolutely, that they are law-abiding citizens.
It is not my freedom to do as I please. It is my freedom to choose to be a citizen of this country, along with others who are also citizens of this country. Like any organization with which I may join or identify, I accept the regulations and boundaries that set the identity markers that define who I am as an individual within this particular group: “Americans.”
Yes, I am free and I cherish my freedom within the rule of law, and I am thankful that in this country there are others who also cherish the freedom that comes within the rule of law “to promote the general welfare.”
Hal Ritter is a retired minister, counselor and educator. He taught at Truett Theological Seminary and the Department of Educational Psychology at Baylor University. He also helped train family life chaplains at Fort Hood.