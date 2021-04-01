Hal Wingo: The Easter scandal for evangelical Christians

Spoiler alert: There will be a new kind of crucifixion in the order of service at churches across the country this Easter.

Not to put too fine a point on it, but Easter 2021 has been hijacked by Donald Trump’s nonstop whining that the presidential election was stolen from him, for which he has the full-throated support of most white evangelical Christians.

These people, overwhelmingly Republican, gave Trump 80% of their votes in 2016 and 2020 and have now so coupled their their faith in the resurrection of Jesus with their faith in the survival of Trump that they are guilty of nothing less than the crucifixion of truth every time they say Trump’s defeat was not valid.

The latest polling shows that two thirds of of them do not accept the election results as believable or that Trump was in any way responsible for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. They choose to believe only what they want to believe, which is Trump — first, last and always.

Not for them the reviewed and certified election tally from all 50 states; not for them the truth from 60 state and federal courts telling Trump his claims are without merit. These evangelicals have found their sweet spot — “Trump says it, I believe it, that settles it” — and off they go to do his bidding. Jesus should be so lucky.