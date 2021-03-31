Hany Farid: Misinformation makes every day April Fools' Day

Ultimately, it is up to all of us as consumers of media to be more critical of what we read, hear and see online. This doesn’t mean casting off real news as fake news. Rather, it’s about becoming better digital citizens and changing our behavior, donning the digital equivalent of a mask to stop the spread of the misinformation virus. Before sharing anything on digital media, take a breath. Ask whether the story is clickbait designed to manipulate you by triggering your emotional response. Read past the headline and verify the content you are sharing: extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence. Use Snopes, PolitiFact, and other fact-checking services. And ask if you might be the fool, whether the calendar reads April 1 or not.