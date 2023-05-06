Like many others across the country, I have seen over the last few weeks the news reports and photos of the massive tornado destruction in much of the United States. Dozens of tornadoes were reported, destroying everything in their path and killing many. The total destruction of property as well as destruction of many of the survivors’ lives is sincerely heart-rending.

Those events prompted my thinking about a similar event 70 years ago, May 11, 1953, right here in Waco. Indian tales that tornadoes would never strike this area would be banished forever. The Waco tornado is still regarded as one of the 11 worst in United States history. An F5 tornado with winds of 200 miles per hour crossed through areas outside the Waco city limits heading in a bull’s-eye fashion to Waco’s heart, the downtown area. Photos memorialize the event with scenes of massive destruction. The center of downtown took a direct hit and when it was all over, 597 Wacoans were injured, 114 people lost their lives and property destruction was in the many millions, with 600 houses, 1,000 other structures and 2,000 autos destroyed. Many don’t know that the Waco tornado was only one of 33 tornadoes striking 10 states over a three-day period from May 9-11. On May 11 another Texas city, San Angelo, was also struck, but that tornado was much less fearsome. Waco’s tornado was the only F5 tornado of the 33 tornadoes.

Many survivors have passed away now, among them my parents, Sam and Margaret Harelik. But the stories of that horrible day remain with me from the memories of my parents.

My parents moved to Waco from the small town of Hamilton, 70 miles to the northwest. They had opened a men’s clothing store in downtown Waco just across the street from what was known as the Amicable Building, built in 1910, at that time the tallest building west of the Mississippi and south of the Mason-Dixon Line. Twenty-two stories high, it was commercial home to many law firms and professional offices. Across the street from the Amicable, along with and next door to my parents’ haberdashery, were a café, another clothing store, and the huge R.T. Dennis four-story furniture building.

Though most storms and cold fronts approach Waco moving southeast, the storm producing the Waco tornado moved northeast. Moving from the small town of Hewitt, it moved toward South Waco and Baylor, producing heavy rain, hail and high winds. The storm turned the daylight into a perilously dark midnight. There were no tornado sirens in those days and no one could have imagined what the afternoon would bring. The clock on the Citizen’s National Bank sign would stop at exactly the time the tornado hit, 4:11 p.m.

Shortly before 4:11, my mother and my dad’s brother, who had come to town from Hamilton to help my folks with their second anniversary clothing sale, were in Chris’s Café having coffee. As the rains and winds began, the café owners, brothers Victor and Angelo Sermas, suggested my mom and uncle scurry back to their store, telling them not to worry about paying for the coffee. As Mom entered the front of the store, electricity began to fail and my folks and their employees moved to the back of the store, frightened by the heavy rain and roaring winds out front. Mom tried to call her house to check on my twin brother and me, but as the housekeeper answered, the phone lines went down. Mom feared a storm had hit the house, which was located close to where Westview Village shopping center now stands.

The tornado blasting through downtown lasted only a few minutes, a deadly quiet remaining in its wake. The aftermath of the storm changed downtown Waco and many, many lives, forever.

As it happens, the block where my parents’ store was located, the 400 block of Austin Avenue, was the dead center of destruction. The big R.T. Dennis building on the corner of Fifth and Austin had imploded, burying and killing 30 people. And as the Dennis building fell, adjoining walls to neighboring businesses fell like dominoes, but the walls to my folks’ building held.

As my folks exited the front of their store, bricks from destroyed properties were left piled in heaps and flood waters ran deep. The calls of injured and trapped Wacoans began to pierce what had been a deadly quiet. My folks joined many survivors in helping others who were hurt or trapped before the mass mobilization of military troops and other volunteers swamped downtown Waco to assist as best they could.

The tall, proud Amicable Building had held, a bastion of hope in the middle of unbelievable death and destruction. Downtown Waco would never be quite the same, simmering in a slow rebuilding progress for seven decades until the current building boom of hotels, apartments, parking garages, and new restaurants and stores sprang to life on the wings of the Magnolia restoration.

Sadly, my parents’ friends, the Sermas brothers, perished in the destruction shortly after my mother left their café. She and dad never forgot them. But in the wake of that terrible time, lives and businesses were rebuilt. From that tragedy, the modern science of weather forecasting, knowledge of “hook echoes” on radar screens, civil defense readiness and rapid response to weather related emergencies were born.

Wacoans who recall the Waco tornado often look worriedly to threatening skies with dark recollections of the past. And modern stories of tornado tragedies bring sincere sorrow for those currently in their path, as well as memories of those who didn’t survive the Waco horror of 1953.