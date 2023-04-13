As the Greater Waco Interfaith Conference prepares to host its annual Holocaust Remembrance program at Baylor University this coming Sunday, it is appropriate to remember one of the heroes of the holocaust who passed away recently, weeks after his 103rd birthday. Little U.S. news accompanied the death of Ben Ferencz, but his efforts to bring Nazi criminals to justice at the Nuremberg trials deserve to be recalled.

Ferencz’s beginnings were inauspicious. Born in the Carpathian Mountains of Transylvania in Romania in 1920, he was only 10 months old when his parents came to America to escape an antisemitic environment in Europe, years before the Nazi rise to power. He grew up in a basement apartment in the part of Manhattan referred to as Hell’s Kitchen. He was educated in New York, graduating from City College and later Harvard Law School in 1943. As World War II was in progress, he joined a U.S. anti-aircraft artillery battalion after law school graduation and fought in the Battle of the Bulge and most other major war campaigns in Europe. As Nazi atrocities were uncovered and because of his legal background, he was transferred to the newly created War Crimes Branch of the Army to gather evidence of Nazi efforts to exterminate minority populations. He was discharged from the service in December 1945 and returned to New York to practice law. In 1947 he was recruited for the Nuremberg war crimes trials and became the youngest prosecutor in the trials at age 27. He was successful in securing convictions of 22 Nazi criminals and was chief prosecutor for the U.S. in this Einsatzgruppen Case, referred to as “the biggest murder trial in history.”

He authored nine books and lectured well into his 90s speaking about the Nuremberg trials and his experience in collecting evidence of the Nazi atrocities. He was part of a team that entered Nazi concentration camps as they were liberated. In a later account of his life, he recalled finding bodies “piled up like cordwood” and “helpless skeletons with diarrhea, dysentery, typhus, TB, pneumonia, and other ailments, retching in their louse-ridden bunks or on the ground with only their pathetic eyes pleading for help.” He later wrote “there is no doubt that I was indelibly traumatized by my experiences as a war crimes investigator of Nazi extermination centres.“

In his 1988 book, “Planethood” with Ken Keyes Jr., he wrote: “Indelibly seared into my memory are the scenes I witnessed while liberating these centers of death and destruction. Camps like Buchenwald, Mauthausen, and Dachau are vividly imprinted in my mind’s eye. Even today, when I close my eyes, I witness a deadly vision I can never forget ... the crematoria aglow with the fire of burning flesh … I had peered into Hell.”

Ferencz made his life’s mission the teaching of what man’s inhumanity to man can do to our world. His opening statement at Nuremberg was: “Vengeance is not our goal. Nor do we seek merely a just retribution. We ask this court to affirm by international penal action man’s right to live in peace and dignity, regardless of race or creed. The case we present is a plea to humanity.” He was the first prosecutor to use the term “genocide” in a court of law, continuing in his opening statement: “So, here, the killing of defenseless civilians during a war may be a war crime but the same killings are part of another crime, a graver one, if you will, genocide or a crime against humanity.”

Ferencz, a fierce student of and fighter for world peace, wrote and spoke about the need for an International Criminal Court, an objective finally realized in 2002 with its formation in The Hague in the Netherlands. He is considered one of the ICC’s founding fathers. In 2011, at he age of 91, he delivered the closing statement for the prosecution at the ICC’s first trial, saying: “What makes this Court so distinctive is its primary goal to deter crimes before they take place by letting wrongdoers know in advance that they will be called to account by an impartial International Criminal Court.”

For all his efforts, however, the bad actors in the international community continue to create death and destruction. In an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour in 2022, Ferencz was heartbroken over the war in Ukraine: “To see it happening again, very similar, kids being shot, homes being blown up, it pains me to see that we have learned so little from the Holocaust and from the trials.”

Ferencz fought for justice his entire life. In the interview with Amanpour last year he also said: “ … to let the world continue to use (war) as an instrument of persuasion is so stupid and so incredible that I simply can’t stop doing it,” adding that he was “not discouraged” and to “never give up, never give up, never give up.”

Ferencz’s experience is a lesson for the ages: “Nuremberg taught me that creating a world of tolerance and compassion would be a long and arduous task. And I also learned that if we did not devote ourselves to developing effective world law, the same cruel mentality that made the Holocaust possible might one day destroy the entire human race.”

And thus Ben Ferencz’s legacy to us, to the world he leaves behind, is to continue to fight for human rights, humane environments, and a humanity that overcomes dissension, division, hate and prejudice with kindness, graciousness, appreciation and understanding. We must not forget the atrocities of the past, the history of the past, the experiences of the past. Remembering the past, such as in Holocaust remembrances, is one way this generation and future generations can be educated about the horrors in prior human history, long after the generation that endured such horrors is no longer here.