Harry Harelik: Appraisal sets off search for buried treasure

From where had this newfound wealth arisen? Given the February 2021 “snowmageddon” gift of dead landscape plants, not to mention the gravel streets on which we live (a gift from the city to replace lift-station piping) something really positive must have enhanced the value of our property.

I glanced outside quickly just to be certain there was no moat or drawbridge connected to what must have been a castle sitting on our land at one time. Definitely no drawbridge and the only moat we might have is periodically in the backyard after heavy rains and poor run-off issues.

Then it dawned on me. There must be gold in “them thar hills!” Now, I have no treasure map for our property and no hints of where a stash could be buried, except perhaps from our grandsons’ holes dug recently as they played “pirates.”

Undaunted, I grabbed my trusty shovel and began to search. Oops, forgot about the sprinkler system pipes. OK, they can be repaired. I did find a lot of tree roots where there are no trees. I also found the bones of what I assume was a pet from many years ago … unless that really was a small dragon guarding a treasure from ancient times.

No, I found nothing resembling a treasure of any kind.