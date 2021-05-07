Harry Harelik: Appraisal sets off search for buried treasure

I found myself somewhat dismayed as I opened this year’s annual home property tax appraisal information. I generally “steel” myself this time of year knowing the home evaluation is coming because it rarely indicates anything but an increase in value. In fact, over the last nine years of our current home’s ownership, the appraised value has increased more than 100% and the assessed value has increased more than 56%. I wish our bank savings certificate had done as well.
This year’s appraisal was a seismic surprise. The value increase in the last 12 months has been pegged at 25%.
Twenty-five percent!
I carefully reviewed the home address on the enclosed appraisal to be sure the address showing wasn’t for a different homeowner. Sadly, it was not.
Quickly, I called my wife to be sure she hadn’t added an extra bed and bath secretly to our home blueprint. Perhaps I had just missed it in a drunken stupor (and I don’t drink). No, she said calmly, obviously not understanding the gravity of the situation. She reminded me that the books I have all over the house, not to mention the growing stack of clothes needing washing, surely would have decreased the home value. I thanked her for the reminder of the items on my “honey do” list.
The mystery remained unsolved. Had we added a pool? Much to the grandchildren’s disappointment, we had not. Had we renovated the interior? Not since we bought the house nine years ago. Had we added additional acreage to our homestead? No, not that either.
From where had this newfound wealth arisen? Given the February 2021 “snowmageddon” gift of dead landscape plants, not to mention the gravel streets on which we live (a gift from the city to replace lift-station piping) something really positive must have enhanced the value of our property.
I glanced outside quickly just to be certain there was no moat or drawbridge connected to what must have been a castle sitting on our land at one time. Definitely no drawbridge and the only moat we might have is periodically in the backyard after heavy rains and poor run-off issues.
Then it dawned on me. There must be gold in “them thar hills!” Now, I have no treasure map for our property and no hints of where a stash could be buried, except perhaps from our grandsons’ holes dug recently as they played “pirates.”
Undaunted, I grabbed my trusty shovel and began to search. Oops, forgot about the sprinkler system pipes. OK, they can be repaired. I did find a lot of tree roots where there are no trees. I also found the bones of what I assume was a pet from many years ago … unless that really was a small dragon guarding a treasure from ancient times.
No, I found nothing resembling a treasure of any kind.
Alas, that new appraisal must be in error. Perhaps, for once, I need to protest this dastardly error in evaluation! I have been counseled on what the appraisal review board needs in order to justify a reduction in an appraisal. Pictures of the property … great, I took plenty of those. Also, comparative home sales data in the area. Check, I have that. (Some of those sales prices look incredibly inflated.) I also need comparative appraisals of properties adjacent or across the street. Check, got that. (I don’t think it helps if everyone else’s appraisals show the same level of evaluation increase as mine.) My wife reminded me to get a photo of the stacks of books, the pile of dirty laundry and the holes in the lawn and punctured sprinkler pipe from the treasure hunt, but I think those photos were more for her collection than for my protest case.
I think this protest effort might be ill-conceived, after all, because the current increase in assessed value does not exceed the 10% limited increase as mandated by law.
Certainly, I appreciate all that Chip and Joanna Gaines have done for Waco, notwithstanding the fact that property values have increased. And truly, our property taxes support much needed taxing entities such as the city and county. Additional allocations go to the school district and McLennan Community College; supporting the local educational needs of our students and teaching needs of our instructors should be a priority for us all.
I am going to pay those property taxes. And maybe it is time to wash some clothes, put away those piles of books and fix the sprinkler system, filling in those holes from the treasure hunt.
The gold in “them thar hills” is present … just in a different form.
Harry Harelik, a native Wacoan, was a self-employed CPA and foundation executive director till recent retirement. He is a longtime supporter of local nonprofit organizations.