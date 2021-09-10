Harry Harelik: Being great without greatness

We find ourselves in an environment where no one wants to even listen to sane comments from those with opposing views and ideas. The “don’t confuse me with facts, I’m right” mentality is obvious. And in that situation, learning, consideration and rational thought are stymied. The “truth” from any side is bent with misinformation and exaggerated with livid passion. Derision supports division and unity is no longer a value.

What can be done? Must we accept things as they are, or might we move for change? If we could but put aside self-centered me-first attitudes and, instead, accentuate kindness, understanding and the golden rule, perhaps at a minimum, our younger generation would have an example more positive than the one we offer them now. Hatred, after all, is learned, not inherited. We can choose to be part of the solution rather than part of the problem. If we carefully think about the words we speak and write before trying to communicate, perhaps understanding, compassion and kindness will begin to drown out the rhetoric we have come to see, hear and accept in the last few years.

We could honor those we have lost in the fight against our enemies by not just remembering them on selected days of the year but by honoring the American flag and the rich tapestry of democracy this country represents every day. We can rise in glory or fall in disharmony. It is up to each of us. May we be up to the challenge.

Harry Harelik, a native Wacoan, was a self-employed CPA and foundation executive director till recent retirement. He is a longtime supporter of local nonprofit organizations.