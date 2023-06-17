In a world where we read of some fathers who abandon their young or who mistreat their children or who set poor examples for their offspring, those of us who were blessed with loving, adoring fathers and prime role models as good men should truly appreciate our dads daily even as we remember them annually on Father’s Day. I am one of those who had a giant of a father in a time far away and in a land so different in time.

Like many men of the early 20th century, my dad was born into a still-developing country and immigrant family in the beautiful hills of Central Texas. Times were simple then and days were less hurried. Men were judged by their meaningful actions and respectful tones and words. Fathers were held to high standards, and they took great pleasure in their growing families and hard-fought-for career successes.

My dad matured in a small town with opportunities for good. He made lifelong friends, quarterbacked his high school football team and loved his large family. His intellect led him to skip two grades and move to college at the age of 16. He and his brothers volunteered for military duty at the outbreak of World War II and accepted the yoke of love of country, agreeing to put their lives on hold and their safety at risk. They willingly fought for a democracy based on a Constitution that strongly embraced the principle that all men are created equal and entitled to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

Dad returned from the war and had the courage to start a business to which he committed his working life until retirement decades later. He married, lovingly welcomed two sons, and engaged in community betterment while being a part of one religious congregation his entire 90-plus years. His stability, commitment, patience and positive spirit made a life for himself, his family and his employees, and he left his community better than when he entered it.

He was an unsung hometown hero as were many of his generation. He was admired and appreciated.

But the admiration and appreciation of Dad and his cohort certainly has multiplied through the years because the times and our country have changed dramatically. Sadly, the chances of seeing fathers like mine and men like my father have diminished.

No longer is it commonplace for a man to happily surrender his freedom to engage in the military to willingly defend a democratic way of life. More children today are born out of wedlock than perhaps ever before in our history. Men, even young men, commit acts of rage in our homes, schools, religious institutions, supermarkets and at community functions which were rarely seen in my father’s world. Celebrated role models today are those who defy religion and embrace division, hatred, ridicule and retribution. Efforts are seen across the country to deny basic rights to some minorities. Younger workers seem to take pride in how often they change jobs; long commitments to a single working endeavor are less and less likely. Thoughtfulness is seen as a sign of weakness while lawlessness is accepted and even worshipped in elected representatives. Learning from world history, once a priority of the “home of the free,” is today often forgotten or rewritten. A world in which two wrongs never made a right has been transformed into a world where a wrong is right if it is a better wrong.

Comparing dads and men of yesteryear to those today sadly and often yields an unsurprising disappointment. Those of us who had committed, hard-working, loving dads and incredible role models for fathers continue to admire and respect them and those like them so much more day after day. The glory of their past helps us to see the error in current ways and certainly gives us hope for better days and better dads ahead.

And so it is with my dad. A loving family man. A gifted thinker. A man with the patience of a saint. A thoughtful leader. A man with the voice of reason. A man who stayed the course and set a wonderful example for those who knew him. How blessed was I. I am missing him and appreciating him all the more on this Father’s Day.

Happy Heavenly Dad’s Day to Dad and all those like him.