Harry Harelik: Democracy means accepting vaccine fears

There are two perspectives here completely at odds: In one perspective, those who believe in the science of vaccinations also believe in the science of masks for transmission reduction. The same logic holds true in observing the protocols of hand washing, social distancing and avoiding crowds during periods of rapid virus manifestation (which is where we are right now). Even more adherence to these protocols is seen among those who take suggested precautions more to avoid harming others than even in protecting themselves.

The other perspective — not getting vaccinated and not wearing a mask — is more difficult to rationalize or defend. After all, putting oneself at risk is and should be a personal decision. More power to you. But putting others at risk is something else entirely. Even in a democracy, it’s widely accepted that yelling “fire” in a crowded theater and prompting a human stampede is no more acceptable than running loose through a hospital or nursing home with a communicable disease and without taking necessary precautions to prevent its spread. Some argue that wearing masks infringes on personal freedom; yet not wearing a mask may infringe on one’s liberty to ever enjoy life fully again, or even life itself — and not only for themselves but for others among us who perhaps naively trust one another to do what’s right for the greater good.

In today’s environment of polarization, vitriol and misinformation, the need for kindness has too often been overlooked if not forgotten altogether. While we must be tolerant of all perspectives on health care matters, shouldn’t those of us who are able to wear a mask also be thoughtful about the need to protect others who cannot wear a mask? And if we’re restricting transmission of a virus and effectively limiting mutation of that virus into a much more harmful variant that could threaten everyone on the planet, isn’t that reason enough to follow masking suggestions? The pure logic here, if accepted by all, would soon enough eliminate the need for masking mandates. And then all of us could get on with the business of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

Harry Harelik, a native Wacoan, was a self-employed CPA and foundation executive director till recent retirement. He is a longtime supporter of local nonprofit organizations.