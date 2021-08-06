Harry Harelik: Democracy means accepting vaccine fears

Scientists tell us the saga of SARS-CoV-2, its increasingly insidious variants and the chaotic failure of 21st century America to rally together long enough to defeat viral spread may well extend many years as this virus continues to mutate and we continue to defy herd immunity and one another. The saga only becomes more complicated when one considers that democracy itself is ailing. Surely such prospects are grave enough to give pause to those on either side of the conundrum to more fully consider arguments pro and con.
One key part of this saga: democracy. To a degree, Americans still have the right to determine what’s good for their own bodies. Hesitancy about vaccination involves everything from a fear of needles to paranoia about worrisome health outcomes involving vaccines admittedly rushed to completion under the Trump administration (which, whatever its other health care missteps, surely speaks well of the administration). And, yes, some of the vaccination reluctance stems from political viewpoints. Some involves personal health history and underlying medical conditions, the inoculation regimen, or a simple inability to get to a clinic for inoculation or even a fear of doctors. All of this is unfortunate, but it’s the reality our society faces. And the rest of us should have tolerance for conflicting viewpoints, even if stemming from ignorance or political obstinacy.
Indeed, some medical professionals hesitate to get the vaccine. By the end of May, one in four hospital workers in direct contact with patients had not received a single dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to a WebMD and Medscape Medical News analysis of data collected by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services from 2,500 hospitals across the United States. And the ratio is one in three at our nation’s largest hospitals. Those who don’t understand this seeming incongruity are directed to the line in the ancient and revered Hippocratic Oath which says, in part “…and I will do no harm…” If the science and true data indicate that with some variants of COVID-19 both unvaccinated and vaccinated individuals can transmit the virus, it does beg questions of the need for vaccinations.
Then again, if we’re to follow basic logic in a consistent manner, this argument also places a greater imperative on wearing masks. The science is clear: The proper wearing of masks can reduce the opportunity to transmit the virus. It can slow the spread.
What’s missing in our saga is a kind of thoughtfulness which has diminished over the years, in some cases dramatically. For most folks, the thought of transmitting what is potentially a debilitating, possibly deadly virus to a friend, loved one, child or grandparent is absolutely horrendous. For these individuals, the solution of a society that pretends to embrace a Judeo-Christian ideology is clear: If wearing a mask can reduce the possibility of an unknowing transmission, then a mask is no problem. In fact, it’s a badge of honor and compassion for our fellow man.
Regardless of whether individuals take the step to be vaccinated, they should have no hesitancy about wearing a mask. Some opponents of vaccination and even masking question mitigation because some elements of the population, including children, have mild cases when infected. Thoughtful individuals, however, respond: “Why even take the chance on infecting someone, old or young, acquaintance or not?” We can’t forget, and we must accept, that some individuals can’t wear a mask if they already have compromised breathing issues. Might we want to wear a mask to protect those individuals? Might we want to wear a mask in memory of those we have lost to this pandemic so that their deaths are not in vain? Where we see real conflict in thought is among those who are not vaccinated and also balk at wearing a mask.
There are two perspectives here completely at odds: In one perspective, those who believe in the science of vaccinations also believe in the science of masks for transmission reduction. The same logic holds true in observing the protocols of hand washing, social distancing and avoiding crowds during periods of rapid virus manifestation (which is where we are right now). Even more adherence to these protocols is seen among those who take suggested precautions more to avoid harming others than even in protecting themselves.
The other perspective — not getting vaccinated and not wearing a mask — is more difficult to rationalize or defend. After all, putting oneself at risk is and should be a personal decision. More power to you. But putting others at risk is something else entirely. Even in a democracy, it’s widely accepted that yelling “fire” in a crowded theater and prompting a human stampede is no more acceptable than running loose through a hospital or nursing home with a communicable disease and without taking necessary precautions to prevent its spread. Some argue that wearing masks infringes on personal freedom; yet not wearing a mask may infringe on one’s liberty to ever enjoy life fully again, or even life itself — and not only for themselves but for others among us who perhaps naively trust one another to do what’s right for the greater good.
In today’s environment of polarization, vitriol and misinformation, the need for kindness has too often been overlooked if not forgotten altogether. While we must be tolerant of all perspectives on health care matters, shouldn’t those of us who are able to wear a mask also be thoughtful about the need to protect others who cannot wear a mask? And if we’re restricting transmission of a virus and effectively limiting mutation of that virus into a much more harmful variant that could threaten everyone on the planet, isn’t that reason enough to follow masking suggestions? The pure logic here, if accepted by all, would soon enough eliminate the need for masking mandates. And then all of us could get on with the business of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Harry Harelik, a native Wacoan, was a self-employed CPA and foundation executive director till recent retirement. He is a longtime supporter of local nonprofit organizations.