Harry Harelik: Immigrant progeny blossomed in land of liberty

A century later, we descendants of my grandfather and similarly courageous souls are beneficiaries of their labors and stamina. Who among us would easily face the challenges of leaving family, some of whom we might never see again, and travel to an unknown country with little money and no knowledge of the language and customs? Who among us could work so hard, saving every penny to afford steerage for our loved ones to join us months or years later? Who among us would be able to learn a new language quickly so that we could support ourselves, open new businesses and learn new ways of life?

Such were the pioneers of the Galveston Movement and similar efforts, settling new lands and working toward freedom and prosperity. As progeny of the small towns of Texas and, indeed, towns and communities across this country, we owe an incredible debt of gratitude to those who came before us. They made the gamble with their lives and we are the better for it.