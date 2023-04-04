I recently was awakened from a deep slumber by a disturbing dream. Often I don’t recall the content of my dreams, but this dream was memorable for all the wrong reasons and it interrupted my waking thoughts and sound sleep for several days thereafter.

I suspect every parent who loves his or her children with deep commitment spends inordinate amounts of time worrying about every aspect of their young lives and the worry continues into our offspring’s adult life. Often that worry is unreasonable but it is upsetting nevertheless. Life experiences in one’s maturing years feed into the worry about our children.

At times, however, a parent’s worry is not built on personal experience but on the experience of others. My dream had seeds in the experiences of others and was not from my own life happenings.

The dream revolved around my children coming home from school one day with tales of being moved to a different and secluded classroom, required to have lunch in that room and restricted from being on the playground with their former classmates. My children were upset and I was angry and worried about the development, having no knowledge of the action nor reason for it. Upon contacting school officials, I learned that my children were being restricted because they were of a minority and parents of the other children had been concerned having my children “comingled” with theirs. Leaving the school, I glanced at the American flag proudly waving in the breeze and wondered how this could happen in the most democratic republic in history? My children were all well-behaved and academically gifted and one was athletically gifted as well. No prior incidents of any kind had occurred. There was no reason for the action except for the complaints of other parents.

My dream continued: Shortly after the class restriction of my young family, I learned from a message sent to all school parents that because of complaints about books in the library which were written by members of my children’s minority grouping, those books were being removed from the library and would not be allowed on school grounds. Soon after this, my children’s neighborhood friends stopped coming to the house and no longer spent afternoons or weekends with my children in the usual playful, mindless games that children love.

Suddenly because my family was a minority family, restrictions began being enforced on my wife’s and my professional activities and career duties. Our doctors, barbers and hairdressers refused to see us. Our favorite retailers and restaurants requested we do business elsewhere. Our social clubs and professional organizations prohibited our inclusion.

Despite our family’s long history of being active and respected in the community, suddenly because of our minority status, we were no longer accepted. No matter that we were third generation Americans, we no longer had social acceptance. Our world had changed in a matter of days. The changes were reminiscent of other times in past world history when minorities were threatened.

Alas, it was just a dream. Awaking with a pounding heart, I was joyous in realizing it was, indeed, only a dream. Nothing had changed in my life or in the lives of my children. My sigh of relief was a long and happy one … until.

Until I realized that while this was just a dream for me, it is not a dream for other minorities. The dream, or more aptly the nightmare, belongs today to many in this country and across the world. The movement to restrict civic, social, voting and fundamental rights can begin with small inlays and insidiously expand far beyond original intent. History sadly conveys time after time how unbelievably this happens.

The worry for our children is a parental duty and a long-possessed obligation. We can be thankful when our children can be happy and live and grow without restrictions or discrimination. But what happens if things change? What happens if because our child is different because of appearance, disability, orientation, skin color or religion, our child is stigmatized? What happens to children if their parents suffer discrimination? Does that expand the bitterness and division we currently already see around the world?

Discrimination can happen without society’s careful and cautious protection of human liberties. And discrimination affecting one minority can foretell the future for other minorities. Whether one is a member of a minority of gender, orientation, religion, ethnicity, national origin or many other factors, discrimination could affect us or someone we love.

The “American dream,” without serious protection, can become a real nightmare, worthy of serious worry.

If we aren’t losing sleep over the possibilities, perhaps we should be.