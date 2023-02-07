In a troubled world with anger and hostility on full display, it is joyous and refreshing to celebrate the better things in life. And recently a local celebration of import was presented by the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce.

In the chamber’s annual member celebration reception and dinner, two well-known Waco individuals were presented with the Thomas G. Salome, Jr. Legacy Award. Better selections could not have been made. There is much that can be said and celebrated regarding the posthumous award given to the family of Bernard B. Rapoport and the award presented to Louis (Louie) Englander. Like many individuals before them, “B,” as Rapoport was known, and Louie worked continuously for many years to help make Waco a better community.

“B” Rapoport was reared in San Antonio in a poor Jewish immigrant family. B’s father peddled inventory on the streets and B himself worked his way through higher education at San Antonio Community College and the University of Texas. B, the ultimate salesman, ended up founding American Income Life Insurance Company, which became known across the country. B spent Saturdays making calls to his insurance agents, prodding them to continue to sell and promote the company. His start was difficult, and when a founding partner decided to sell his shares in the company, B had to work hard to find supporters who would help buy out his partner. Waco provided the basis for 20 “believers” to get B‘s company off the ground. And B worked hard to prove to his shareholders what his company could do. Many became wealthy in that effort including B, who went on to become a national figure in politics, fielding calls from presidents and senators and congressional representatives. He made many longtime personal friends in those relationships. Visitors to B’s office could often be surprised when B would take a phone call from President Bill Clinton or any number of elected national officials. B and his lovely wife, Audre, could have lived anywhere but chose to build their business in Waco and they lived their full lives here, proudly showing off their hometown to important individuals from all walks of life. B talked often about the world’s social injustice, saying “too few have too much and too many have too little.”

B and Audre ultimately founded the Rapoport Foundation to work toward mitigating social injustice where possible, and that foundation today is among top tier institutions in philanthropy, giving annually upward of $2.4 million divided among local Waco needs, the University of Texas and Israel. B passed away in 2012 followed by Audre in 2016, but the Rapoport Foundation, directed by their son Ronnie, his wife Patricia and their daughters continues the legacy the Rapoports established over their lifetimes. To date the Foundation has awarded almost $80 million in much-needed grants, not accounting for the personal charitable donations of the Rapoport family over many years.

Louie Englander was schooled right here in this community and entered the University of Texas after high school graduation where he was a member of the university’s baseball program and the bowling program. Upon graduation, he returned to Waco, first working with his father at Sunbright Waste Paper Company and within a few years, founded Englander Container, now a national manufacturer of corrugated products, having merged into one of the largest packaging companies in the world, Packaging Corporation of America, in 2018.

Englander Container, as well as Louie and his wife Sara Jo, have been involved in local philanthropy for many years, supporting a host of nonprofit organizations. Louie is a past president of the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce and has served on many local organization boards, including the McLennan Community College Foundation, the Waco Foundation, the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, the Waco Business League, Temple Rodef Sholom and the Waco Industrial Foundation.

He has been involved in youth sports activities for many years, beginning when his two sons were playing as young children. He has been an active member of his temple and the Jewish community as well. He was a strong and longtime supporter of the University of Texas at Austin.

The celebration here is truly of two individuals who worked hard not just for their families but also for others, be it in local, state, national and even international needs. These men are the hometown heroes who didn’t need to seek fame and fortune anywhere else. They were committed to living their lives in the heart of Texas, making their lives better along with everyone around them.

It is celebrations like the annual chamber member dinner and men such as B Rapoport and Louie Englander and their families who help to offset the negatives we see and hear about in everyday life today. Celebrating goodness not only elevates those who join in the celebration but it also sets an example for us all to continue the work in large efforts and in many small efforts, as well to make our community the best it can be for those here now and certainly for the generations who follow.