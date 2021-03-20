Harry Harelik: Life lessons that miss the news

Fast-paced everyday news comes to us from every direction, well more than any one person can easily absorb. Often, the giant headlines attract our attention and, depending on from where the news item is coming, we develop our thoughts and opinions somewhat bent and sometimes mishappen by our own prejudices and/or ability to comprehend what we are seeing and hearing. And sometimes important life lessons are completely missed, or at least moved to a very low priority. Finally, we may be so hardened by the coarseness of life, the division around us and the cacophony of bitter and harsh comments about our fellow man, that what may truly be important misses our attention completely.
Many of the above “excuses” may have been the case recently over what some may truly believe was insignificant and of negligible import. An incident was reported involving Meyers Leonard of the Miami Heat and his antisemitic slur which was audible on a streaming video game feed. The slur was one not often heard regularly now, but certainly one used often in days past. It certainly is well known to the Jewish community, particularly to the elders who reached adulthood in decades past and were aware of the Jewish as well as Catholic and Black hate in many areas of the world and in the United States. While we would love to believe that racist and anti-Jewish sentiment is no longer relevant, most knowledgeable individuals know that isn’t the case.
While negative thoughts of some toward those who are “different” are still prevalent, it is only when major movements such as Black Lives Matter and #MeToo bring these issues to the forefront that some action begins to, perhaps, stem the tide of man’s inhumanity to men and women. Without a confrontation, the wrong is reinforced and often enhanced. One only has to reference the rise of Nazi Germany and the incredibly horrid result of hatred which left 6 million Jewish men, women and children murdered during World War II. A bad idea, thought or prejudice, left unchallenged, can grow unfettered with, at best, loss of freedoms and at the worst, loss of life.
And so it is that if the slur uttered by Meyers Leonard made the news it was for the most part ignored or chalked up to the temper tantrum of an athlete. The life lesson, however, was the respectful response the slur initiated. Certainly, there were the heated responses of the Miami Heat administration and some of Leonard’s teammates declaring that prejudice would not be and is not tolerated. (Leonard was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder following the slur.) It is the response, however, of another athlete, Julian Edelman of the New England Patriots, that deserves attention.
Edelman is Jewish. Knowing the challenges of being Jewish throughout history, from the Spanish Inquisition to Nazi Germany, Edelman could have used his public image to blast away on Facebook, Twitter or other public media. If any of us have learned anything from the extreme national division we regularly see today, a “tit for tat” raising of the temperature in hateful discourse accomplishes nothing. Edelman, recognizing this, simply sent a respectful response and invited Leonard to a “Shabbat dinner” to talk.
How gentlemanly is that?
For those who don’t know, a Shabbat dinner is simply a Jewish dinner on Friday evening, as the Jewish Sabbath begins, generally prior to Sabbath services on Friday evening, followed by services Saturday morning and again at the end of the day Saturday, as the Jewish Sabbath ends at sunset. As in most faiths, the Sabbath is reserved for family, love and peace, a time which ends the busy work week and gives pause to the human need for rest and refreshment.
A time to talk? How novel is that approach? Might we all learn to recognize our strengths and likenesses over a meal and “a talk?” Might Republicans and Democrats, Christians and non-Christians, Blacks and whites, Asians and non-Asians learn to more respectfully understand and appreciate their differences and similarities? Might some progress be made in human understanding if we simply broke bread and learned about each other? Might we move away from division, derision and defamation and toward magnanimous acceptance of our fellow man, regardless of difference if we just took the time to talk and try to understand others?
Julian Edelman illustrated a life lesson that is, indeed, worth recognizing. What a magnificent example of humanity at its best.
Harry Harelik, a native Wacoan, was a self-employed CPA and foundation executive director till recent retirement. He is a longtime supporter of local nonprofit organizations.