Harry Harelik: Life lessons that miss the news

Fast-paced everyday news comes to us from every direction, well more than any one person can easily absorb. Often, the giant headlines attract our attention and, depending on from where the news item is coming, we develop our thoughts and opinions somewhat bent and sometimes mishappen by our own prejudices and/or ability to comprehend what we are seeing and hearing. And sometimes important life lessons are completely missed, or at least moved to a very low priority. Finally, we may be so hardened by the coarseness of life, the division around us and the cacophony of bitter and harsh comments about our fellow man, that what may truly be important misses our attention completely.

Many of the above “excuses” may have been the case recently over what some may truly believe was insignificant and of negligible import. An incident was reported involving Meyers Leonard of the Miami Heat and his antisemitic slur which was audible on a streaming video game feed. The slur was one not often heard regularly now, but certainly one used often in days past. It certainly is well known to the Jewish community, particularly to the elders who reached adulthood in decades past and were aware of the Jewish as well as Catholic and Black hate in many areas of the world and in the United States. While we would love to believe that racist and anti-Jewish sentiment is no longer relevant, most knowledgeable individuals know that isn’t the case.