Harry Harelik: Memories forgotten of the darkest of times

In Waco, Congregation Agudath Jacob and Rabbi Ben-Zion Lanxner convened an online Zoom remembrance service, and although the service was unlike the many prior years when the remembrance was an in-person service, this year’s service was just as meaningful and haunting as previous observances. Rabbi told of his visit with the “Friends of the Israel Defense Forces” to one of the infamous Nazi concentration camps, Auschwitz, where over one million Jews were systematically killed by the Nazi forces and then burned in their crematoriums. There he found in the camp’s “book of remembrance” the names of more than 40 of his own relatives who perished. He then traveled to Krakow, Poland, where the population was once 30% Jewish but is now “judenrein,” the term used by the Nazis to indicate an area was “free of Jews” following the Nazi liquidation of the Jewish population. From Krakow Rabbi Lanxner and his group traveled to the town of Tarnow and the forest in the countryside outside Tarnow where 8,000 Jews were murdered, including 800 children who had been shot.