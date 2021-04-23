Harry Harelik: Memories forgotten of the darkest of times

It is somewhat appalling that important reminders of the past are often overlooked, forgotten or even intentionally cast aside. If we don’t remember and then learn from our past, we run the risk of continuing to make the same mistakes; some of those mistakes may be deadly. Oft-quoted Spanish philosopher and Harvard professor George Santayana, in his “The Life of Reason,” stated: “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”
And yet, forgetting the past is perhaps more routine than remembering it, and such is the case with an important day of remembrance that recently passed without so much as a glancing blow from printed or electronic media. April 8 was Holocaust Remembrance Day.
Holocaust Remembrance Day was initiated in 1953 to remember the 12 million men, women and children who lost their lives at the hands of the Nazis during World War II. Traditionally the day of remembrance is on the Hebrew calendar date of the 27th day of Nisan, which marks the anniversary of the WWII Jewish resistance in the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising. The day is remembered annually in Israel; there, all activity stops for two minutes at the designated hour in silent memory of those lost at the hands’ of the German Nazis’ inhumanity to man, including Jewish individuals whose lives lost exceeded 6 million. In Israel, the day is called Yom HaShoah and it is observed with the laying of a wreath at the Yad Vashem Memorial in Jerusalem.
This year in the United States, President Joe Biden issued a proclamation declaring the week of April 4 for Holocaust remembrance, saying in part:
“We honor the memories of precious lives lost, contemplate the incomprehensible wound to our humanity, mourn for the communities broken and scattered and embrace those who survived the Holocaust — some of whom are still with us today, continuing to embody extraordinary resilience after all these years. Having borne witness to the depths of evil, these survivors remind us of the vital refrain: ‘never again.’ The history of the Holocaust is forever seared into the history of humankind, and it is the shared responsibility of all people to ensure that the horrors of the Shoah can never be erased from our collective memory.
“It is painful to remember. It is human nature to want to leave the past behind. But in order to prevent a tragedy like the Holocaust from happening again, we must share the truth of this dark period with each new generation. All of us must understand the depravity that is possible when governments back policies fueled by hatred, when we dehumanize groups of people, and when ordinary people decide that it is easier to look away or go along than to speak out. Our children and grandchildren must learn where those roads lead, so that the commitment of ‘never again’ lives strongly in their hearts.”
In Waco, Congregation Agudath Jacob and Rabbi Ben-Zion Lanxner convened an online Zoom remembrance service, and although the service was unlike the many prior years when the remembrance was an in-person service, this year’s service was just as meaningful and haunting as previous observances. Rabbi told of his visit with the “Friends of the Israel Defense Forces” to one of the infamous Nazi concentration camps, Auschwitz, where over one million Jews were systematically killed by the Nazi forces and then burned in their crematoriums. There he found in the camp’s “book of remembrance” the names of more than 40 of his own relatives who perished. He then traveled to Krakow, Poland, where the population was once 30% Jewish but is now “judenrein,” the term used by the Nazis to indicate an area was “free of Jews” following the Nazi liquidation of the Jewish population. From Krakow Rabbi Lanxner and his group traveled to the town of Tarnow and the forest in the countryside outside Tarnow where 8,000 Jews were murdered, including 800 children who had been shot.
Rabbi continued in his poignantly worded sermon to relate the story of his mother, a survivor of the Holocaust who, along with two brothers and a sister, were only four of a family of 14 who survived the cruelties of the concentration camps. His mother was only 13 when she was incarcerated: “For days on end she was tortured to the point she totally lost one side of her hearing … as she was beaten down on her head by these SS monsters, pounding and pounding her little fragile head with their assault rifles until she passed out, countless times, only for the pleasure and entertainment of these Nazis…” The reason for her treatment: she was a Jew.
In each home into which this year’s Zoom service was presented, there was silence and tears as the minds’ visualization of this dark time in human history brought to recognition some, but certainly not all, of what the Nazis did to their captives — Jews, Gypsies, homosexuals, Poles, etc.
And yet, sadly, few in our city, state or nation were even aware that Holocaust Remembrance Day was observed. Many are not aware that it is an annual observance. It is strange, indeed, that a past horrid era in world history is overlooked at the very time in current American history when there are so many reasons to recall what man’s inhumanity to man can cause. In this time, in this place in America, at this very moment, we have seen antisemitic slurs and deadly attacks on synagogues; we have seen anti-Asian slurs and attacks on Americans of Asian descent; we have seen nationwide mass shootings and, as well, attacks on American peace officers.
In an American democracy now experiencing some of the worst hatred, division, self-centered actions and efforts devoid of human caring ever seen in its 250-year history, how might respect, kindness and sensible conversation be restored if the horrors of the past don’t serve as a lesson for the future?
Harry Harelik, a native Wacoan, was a self-employed CPA and foundation executive director till recent retirement. He is a longtime supporter of local nonprofit organizations.