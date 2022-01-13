Harry Harelik: ‘Ritchie Boys’ rate history’s spotlight

Unless one saw the Jan. 2 “60 Minutes” segment on “The Ritchie Boys,” this unorthodox World War II project may well defy belief. Trained at Camp Ritchie along the Blue Ridge Mountains where Maryland and Pennsylvania meet, the Ritchie Boys constituted a military unit specially designed for U.S. military intelligence during the fighting in Europe.
The group’s makeup, however, went beyond the usual: Many of the highly intelligent enlisted men and officers in this unit were German-speaking immigrants of Jewish heritage who had fled to America to escape Nazi persecution. These Jews volunteered to return to Germany as part of the U.S. military to conduct battlefield espionage and front-line interrogations to help crush the Germans.
One can only imagine the courage it took to return to a country that had turned against its Jewish people, initially restricting their freedoms and ultimately sending six million of them to their deaths. Many came from successful, deeply rooted German families. And Adolf Hitler’s rise to power in 1933 changed their lives forever.
The Ritchie Boys knew the enemy all too well: They saw a cunning and charismatic leader who took advantage of a country in decline, where unemployment was high and financial complications were devastating. Choosing to unify his country through a Machiavellian scheme of cultural vilification and isolation, Hitler targeted several elements of the population — particularly German Jews — as scapegoats for all the problems.
Thus the age-old political strategy of unifying one group against a “common enemy” came into full view in pre-World War II Germany. Little by little, German Jews were restricted in getting an education, then in pursuing elevated work positions. They were relocated to ghettos and restricted in where they could live and worship. Their rights as citizens were stripped away. Eventually, millions were deported to work camps or concentration camps where they died in the most agonizing and humiliating ways possible. Elsewhere German and Nazi gangs tortured and killed Jews on the streets of Germany. They attacked and burned synagogues. Terribly, Aryan Germans followed Hitler’s example. Many supported what Hitler was doing; they were his dutiful “patriots,” saving the country.
The German Jewish Ritchie Boys were those who saw, or whose families saw, what was happening and made plans to escape from Germany. Some of these boys came alone to the United States, later losing entire families left behind. Grateful for the freedoms and safety offered by the United States, yet despondent over what had happened to their native land and the Jewish people, many seized the chance to work in an American unit deployed to fight the Nazi powers. For them, supporting the American cause was an opportunity to right a horrific wrong, penalize those responsible and possibly save those incarcerated.
“The Ritchie Boys” segment broadcast on CBS revealed historic photographs of the Americans liberating some of those work camps, including images of starving inmates crowded shoulder to shoulder in “living quarters” with no heat during freezing winters and barely enough food to keep a human alive for any period. Those Ritchie Boys who participated in camp emancipations told of almost collapsing in tears as they viewed Jewish brethren reduced to wasted, living corpses.
In short, man’s inhumanity to man was on full display. Only later after emancipation did Americans learn of the cattle cars used for deportation, the daily cruelty of the Nazis and the feared SS troopers, the death marches and the crematoriums. They learned of children being taken from parents, wives ripped from husbands’ protecting arms, hard labor and mass extermination.
The Ritchie Boys were trained in intelligence gathering on American soil, then returned to Germany to learn from captured German military as well as possibly complicit German civilians about troop movements, equipment locations, attack plans and locations of bridges, railways, etc. It was their way of balancing the scale and of “paying back.” Their fluency in German and their knowledge of the subtleties of German culture aided them in obtaining most of the “actionable intelligence” required for Allied victory in the European theater of the war.
And their relevance today? Well, their story reminds us of the dangers of blindly supporting one man or one party in the face of deception, falsehoods, disinformation and hatred of those who are different. Eras such as Germany in the nightmarish 1930s can swell again in another time and place. Humanity must not only remember history but speak out against injustice so the insidious cruelty of German history does not repeat itself in places where one might least expect it.
And who among us would emulate the Ritchie Boys’ heroic example decades ago, let alone that of the Greatest Generation?
Harry Harelik, a native Wacoan, was a self-employed CPA and foundation executive director till recent retirement. He is a longtime supporter of local nonprofit organizations.