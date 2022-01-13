Harry Harelik: ‘Ritchie Boys’ rate history’s spotlight

Thus the age-old political strategy of unifying one group against a “common enemy” came into full view in pre-World War II Germany. Little by little, German Jews were restricted in getting an education, then in pursuing elevated work positions. They were relocated to ghettos and restricted in where they could live and worship. Their rights as citizens were stripped away. Eventually, millions were deported to work camps or concentration camps where they died in the most agonizing and humiliating ways possible. Elsewhere German and Nazi gangs tortured and killed Jews on the streets of Germany. They attacked and burned synagogues. Terribly, Aryan Germans followed Hitler’s example. Many supported what Hitler was doing; they were his dutiful “patriots,” saving the country.