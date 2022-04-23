Harry Harelik: Russian-ordered genocide challenges all

Almost daily, the great passage of time leaves us with fewer and fewer individuals who survived the Holocaust that, more than anything else, made World War II an undeniable battle of good versus evil. Yet as those of the Greatest Generation who can actually tell us of the lessons of World War II also dwindle in number, the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russia leaves those of us who benefited from their long-ago sacrifices facing a similar moral test amidst reports of genocide.

For some among us, time has already minimized or even trivialized memories of the six million Jews who perished in concentration or extermination camps during Hitler’s reign of fascism. The grandchildren of “boomers” in America are too often ignorant of this history because the Holocaust isn’t taught sufficiently in our schools. And in an era when America’s own racism — including the lynching fever that gripped Waco more than once — is marginalized in classroom curricula by parents seeking to cancel out “critical race theory,” the Holocaust becomes problematic. Despite the films, photos and documented stories of Holocaust survivors, the Holocaust is now denied by many.

For the Holocaust survivors, their families and the world Jewish community who lost millions of Jewish men, women and children through murder by gun, poison gas, scientific experimentation, mistreatment, starvation and other diabolical actions, the Holocaust is remembered annually. This year the formal observance in Waco is 6 p.m. Wednesday at Jones Theatre in the Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center on the Baylor University campus, just in advance of Holocaust Memorial Day.

The ceremony takes on added significance this year. Despite the slogan “Never Again” — a vow that atrocities such as those executed by Hitler and his Nazi henchmen would never again be tolerated — the world faces some 80 years later the very same genocide, this time amidst unprovoked Russian invasion of Ukraine. Daily stories of Russian military forces targeting civilians with missiles, bombs, bullets, starvation and suffering as well as the forced movement of captured civilians into filtration “camps” should remind all who imagine themselves conscientious that evil still exists. No war or rallying cry will forever crush such evil, only temporarily defeat it in its latest guise while we hope and pray the next generation has the resolution and courage to meet it head on.

The similarities between Adolf Hitler and his reign of terror and Vladimir Putin and his Russian death squads are frightening, almost unbelievable — especially when you consider Putin seemed so amiable during his visit to President Bush’s nearby ranch and the community of Crawford in November 2001. Bush told the press that Putin seemed to enjoy “a little Texas barbecue, pecan pie, a little Texas music.”

Yet, as was the case in the 1930s and early 1940s, the world now watches in disbelief. Hitler and Putin insisted they had limited plans in place as the invasions began. Hitler lied his way into conquering Poland and then driving his armies onward into other countries in hopes of building an Aryan empire. A key part of that plan: eliminating and liquidating those who were not of Aryan descent, particularly the world’s Jewish population.

Putin’s announced aim is to eliminate “Nazis” from Ukraine. That would be laughable if the deadly consequences weren’t so dire: The popularly and democratically elected president of Ukraine is a Jew who lost three uncles to the Nazis in the last world war. Putin’s true aim appears to be expanding the Russian empire based on his belief that Russia is being threatened by the Western powers, including the United States — itself grappling with fascist impulses on its soil — and NATO, a military alliance seen as the best solution to preventing another Hitler or Stalin. And NATO was not solely envisioned by our European allies but by members of America’s Greatest Generation who liberated the Nazi extermination camps and helped corner Hitler in the rubble of Berlin in the final days of the war in Europe.

And so it is that those who observe Holocaust Memorial Day this year will light yellow candles not only in memory of those who perished in the Holocaust but in memory of those who lost their lives in this year’s invasion of Ukraine. The candle was created in 1981 as a special symbol for individuals who want to remember those who died in the Holocaust and whose families also died, leaving no one to mourn. The candle has a special significance, particularly to those of Jewish descent. The color signifies the hue of the armbands that Nazis required Jews to wear to more readily target them, making their murder, deportation and degradation easier. The candle carries the word “Jude” — German for Jew — and is designed to burn for 24 hours, traditional length of Jewish mourning for someone who has died.

With the war in Ukraine raging and its outcome uncertain, those who claim to be moral, spiritual and conscientious face an additional obligation to mourn those in Ukraine who have lost their lives in yet another plague of man’s inhumanity to man — and in a part of the world that sure ought to know better. May the refrain of “Never Again” be repeated around the world so we never again witness the ruthless Russian actions we see today. The memories of World War II, the Holocaust and Ukraine must be revisited regularly lest we allow the history lessons of prior times to be forgotten, lulling us into a complacency that becomes a self-fulfilling legacy of future horror.

Harry Harelik, a native Wacoan, was a self-employed CPA and foundation executive director till recent retirement. He is a longtime supporter of local nonprofit organizations.