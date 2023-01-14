Harry Harelik: Seeing the good in humanity

Occasionally good is evidenced in this country’s current “era of rage” which gives some hope that compassion and kindness are not completely dead. We see so often today the clear documentation of the worst in humanity. The daily headlines are unending: from horrible school shootings to family violence and murder, and from political infighting as well as hateful political verbiage between political parties, politicians and political analysts at all levels of communications across the national spectrum. We have witnessed the bizarre and frightening schemes to abduct a sitting governor as well as to overthrow of the U.S. government, planned by those opposed to decent law and order. Bullying in our schools and blatant acts of antisemitism and racism seem to be the norm in everyday life.

And yet there is goodness to be witnessed. Often that goodness, that compassion, arises in unexpected situations. And that was what this country witnessed as the new year began. From what should have been a normal football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals on a Jan. 2 evening as part of an NFL Monday Night Football sportscast, the normal became the unexpected. The “usual” was overridden after a run-of-the-mill tackle when Bills safety Damar Hamlin suddenly dropped to the field immediately following the play and lay unconscious — lifeless, actually — as his heart had stopped. As medics worked furiously to resuscitate Hamlin, his teammates as well as the opposing team, in the horror of the moment, shed tears and prayed for their colleague. It was a moving moment to see these big, healthy athletic specimens exhibit tender concern and exceptional vulnerability. The game was delayed and then uncharacteristically called as a result of the injury.

In an even more massive show of compassion, as word of Hamlin’s condition spread, social media was overwhelmed with loving comments of concern. More dramatically, a small foundation, the Chasing M Foundation, founded by Hamlin in 2020 to help children affected by the pandemic in his hometown of McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, became famous. The foundation had been conducting a small fundraiser to collect toys and immediately became a receptacle for Americans’ love as an original goal of $2,500 was exponentially exceeded. Donations in Hamlin’s honor grew to over $8 million in just a few days. The evidence of humanitarian concern, of deep compassion, and of a need for the ordinary man and woman to do something supportive was quickly revealed. Goodness is indeed not dead.

In addition, NFL football jerseys were quickly adorned with Hamlin’s “3” and written signs showing support for Hamlin, from the handheld homemade variety to large commercial advertising signs, carried words of love and support for a largely heretofore unknown 24-year-old player. On unabashed display for all to see were the true hearts of Americans across the country and across the world.These beautiful expressions of compassion didn’t make the bad in humanity disappear. Certainly during this same time of concern for Hamlin’s condition and healing there were still ever-present acts of hate and murder and lack of compassion. However, the fact that the good and the bad coexisted gives one hope that perhaps at some point in time concern and compassion, collaboration and cooperation, and, for gracious sake, conversation and compromise may become the watchwords of our headlines, media reports and conferences. Perhaps our elected representatives can present themselves in a respectable, truthful and professional manner, leaving hatefulness aside, to do the work of the American people for the country we call home. Ultimately, perhaps, all forms of public discourse and decision making, from school boards and state government to city councils and corporate America, will include calm resolve, beneficent will, intent to listen before speaking and commitment to speak in civility rather than hostility.

This new year gives each of us the opportunity to improve the world around us. After all, it is truly up to each of us to make the world a better place. Our individual demeanor can set the example for those around us, particularly for the younger generation. So much of how a child gets along in the world is guided by what he or she learns in the formative years. Examples of kindness, caring and compassion may last a lifetime for a child and, hopefully, be passed along to those who follow him or her. The same can be said, unfortunately, of all the habits of bullying, nastiness, putting down of others, lack of caring and criticism. That negativity can spread and affect the lives of younger generations if not minimized.

Hamlin wrote on his foundation’s website in 2020: “As I embark on my journey to the NFL, I will never forget where I come from and I am committed to using my platform to positively impact the community that raised me.” His commitment is enviable and perhaps we might learn from it. We can view the recent events experienced by Damar Hamlin and his supporters and make the choice to move forward in a positive, caring manner. Or we can allow ourselves to be tainted by the madness in today’s world. We have a choice.

For a better 2023, we need desperately to make the right choice.