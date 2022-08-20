Harry Harelik: Seventh grader showed us all the way in amazing Little League moment

Veteran Trib sportswriter Brice Cherry’s columns are always special, but his Aug. 13 offering about 12-year-old Little Leaguer Isaiah Jarvis’ example of thoughtfulness knocked it out of the ballpark.

If you missed it, Isaiah took a hit to the head while at bat in the recent Little League World Series Southwest Region tournament at Waco’s George W. Bush Little League Training Center. The pitcher from Pearland was extremely upset with his wayward pitch, so Isaiah, a seventh grader from Tulsa, upon recovering from the hit to his helmet, calmly strolled over to the pitcher, hugged him and lent a kind word of reassurance. These days, one might expect a fight, particularly if adults are involved.

Instead, a video of Isaiah went viral not only because of his impromptu show of sportsmanship but because we so rarely see this anywhere anymore.

Kindness and compassion should be the way every day. Poor citizenship, hate, bullying and the lust for power, riches and self-glorification should be the rarest of examples among us, at least in a culture that desperately claims Judeo-Christian values. However, too many of us regularly prove we don’t actually share those values for all our claims to the contrary.

The hitter who takes a fastball to the skull and the pitcher who becomes embarrassed to the point of weeping clearly reflect terrific coaching and mature parenting, serving up examples about not only the game of baseball but the game of life. In this particular incident, the mania to clinch a championship didn’t cancel out life lessons about compassion and tolerance for one’s fellow players, including those beyond the ballpark.

Brice’s last words in his column — “We need more of this in the world — from the grown-ups, too” — should advise and inform in every publication, at every sports competition, on the doors of every federal, state and local polling place, in every church, temple and synagogue, in every school and classroom, and over the door of every home in America.

It might surprise some to know that while intelligence is an asset, kindness is a virtue. So are compassion, integrity and truthfulness. Assets are bestowed at birth; virtues are learned over time. If a child sees kindness and compassion, such virtues are ripe for development within. If a child sees truthfulness and integrity, such virtues can affect his life and bless all around him.

But if a child sees bullying, hatred, derision, it’s likely those characteristics will fester and grow within, then contaminate others in his or her sphere and beyond.

And children aren’t the only ones. Adults witnessing such atrocious behavior on a regular basis, whether in neighbors or co-workers or elected leadership, become more likely to rationalize and accept those behaviors as appropriate. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to realize that hate, division and lying only spawn more of the same. Compassion, kindness, integrity and truthfulness, by contrast, contribute to the betterment of self and the betterment of society.

The worst of our sins is deceit. Once one lies to us, intelligence warns against trusting that person again. (Or, rather, it should.) As Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels declared, “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.” Ironically, it’s often so for the teller of lies as well as those swallowing such repeated falsehoods. That’s what’s so damning about lies and other failings that accompany them — they multiply and infect minds and souls. They can doom empires. And they can sink democracies.

The saving grace may be people like Isaiah Jarvis. If goodness can happen on a Little League baseball field in Waco, perhaps it can happen elsewhere. If such goodness can be amplified, it can begin to counter the failings around us from Washington, D.C., to the heart of Texas. It’s the kind of game we should all be playing.