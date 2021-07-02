Harry Harelik: Soaking up Sabbath services again

For the first time in 326 days, my synagogue opened for Friday night Sabbath services. From the time COVID-19 shutdowns began last year, our congregation had learned to employ Zoom and streaming services to conduct virtual services. But now, at last, we were entering the synagogue in person, albeit with masks and social distancing still in place.

As I sat, alone, opening my prayer book, I anxiously awaited the opening notes of a Sabbath prayer, sung to a tune thousands of years old. I wasn’t prepared for the emotions that followed.

As our rabbi began chanting that venerable old melody, I looked around our 50-year-old synagogue to a congregation safely spread out among the chairs which had been vacant for over a year — chairs that once accommodated our fathers and grandfathers. The words “and we are still here” crossed my mind as tears formed in my eyes. I thought quickly of the history of the Jewish people in a vastly edited form — enslavement in Egypt, inquisition in Spain, pogroms in Russia, concentration camps and death in Germany, attacks in synagogues in the United States, COVID-19 across the entire world. And we are still here.