Harry Harelik: Steady diet of hate taking hold

Antisemitism, hatred of the Jewish people, is well established in world history. It has become more publicized in the United States of late. We see intolerance from extremist groups with right-wing histories, emboldened by internet postings and celebrity utterings by well-known individuals such as Kanye West (now known as Ye) and NBA star Kyrie Irving, and even more recently by Black comedian Dave Chappelle.

Perhaps most upsetting might be Chappelle’s Nov. 12 monologue on “Saturday Night Live.” He opened by reading a note that he “wasn’t antisemitic.” It was an oddity that he had to read that one sentence while the rest of his 15-minute “bit” required no notes. Perhaps his memory is bad or perhaps the text was required and/or prepared by someone else. The situation reeked of insincerity. More upsetting was his suggestion that any sentence starting with “the Jews” meant trouble. There was no suggestion that a similar sentence starting with “the Blacks” or “the Asians” or “the gays” meant trouble. There is a stark darkness to the reference. Finally, he insinuated that one could think antisemitically as long as one didn’t speak out loud. But thoughts lead to actions, which can parallel spoken rhetoric as the very reason prejudice and bias are learned and spread.

To his credit, Chappelle mentioned that “some bad things had happened to those of Jewish descent,” but then he added “the Blacks weren’t responsible for that,” as if to say Kanye West’s or Kylie Irving’s antisemitic tweets or utterings were acceptable. Perhaps he thinks that events such as the Holocaust in which 6 million men, women and innocent children were murdered; the killing of 11 Jewish Americans at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh in 2018; the killing of one and injuring of three Jewish Americans at the Poway Chabad synagogue in 2019 near San Diego; or the taking of four Jewish American hostages in January 2022 near Fort Worth were just “bad” rather than horrendous, mind numbing and unbelievably wrong. And those events were just a few of many injustices to minorities suffering from prejudice. Perhaps Chappelle was unaware of the the virulent slogans “You Will Not Replace Us,” “White Lives Matter” and the Nazi slogan “Sieg Heil” in the infamous protest at the “Unite the Right” gathering in Charlottesville in 2017. Such obvious indifference and casual thoughts are the basis of man’s inhumanity to man. Such cavalier indifference can only result in further inhumanity.

For many Americans, Jewish or not, this is frightening and brings to mind images of the Nazi movement’s extraordinary rise in pre-World War II Germany. And as antisemitism rises, so too do we see anti-Asian rhetoric, anti-Black pushback, anti-LBGTQ attacks and anti-immigrant rallies. As hate ferments and is given casual concern, we see personal physical and verbal attacks on many minorities as well as bullying at all ages, along with a widespread lack of civility from the very highest echelons of American politics right down to the elementary school classroom.

And what if the Nazis had won the war and Jewish immigrants had not been able to make it to America? Would America then have been robbed of the gifts of individuals of Jewish descent such as Dr. Jonas Salk in medicine, or actors like Paul Newman, Billy Crystal, Kirk Douglas, Dustin Hoffman or Lauren Bacall, or comedians such as Bob Saget, Mel Brooks or Jerry Seinfeld? Would we have missed singers like Danny Kaye, Adam Levine, Barbra Streisand or Bette Midler, or directors such as Steven Spielberg, the Coen brothers or Rob Reiner? Might we have missed the melodies written by George Gershwin, Jerome Kern, Irving Berlin, Leonard Bernstein or Stephen Sondheim? Would the American justice system have been the same without the brilliance of Louis Brandeis, Arthur Goldberg, Stephen Breyer or Ruth Bader Ginsberg? Would American sports have been the same without Hank Greenberg, Sandy Koufax, Aly Raisman or Mark Spitz? Would our world have lost the contributions of 234 Jewish American winners of the Nobel Prize?

And would America be less enriched by the countless Black, Asian, gay and other minority artists, scientists, athletes and legal scholars had those individuals or their ancestors not made it to the shores of this country? Good individuals of all persuasions can and do contribute mightily to the world around them.

My grandparents came to Texas to escape escalating antisemitism in their homes in Russia and Eastern Europe. They looked to the United States and courageously pulled up centuries of their family’s stakes in their lives abroad and moved to their “new world,” penniless and without a knowledge of the language. Certainly there were challenges in making a life in Texas but they worked hard and, with community support, became citizens and were successful in their new beloved country. Two, three and even four generations later, our immigrant family, like so many others, became part of the surrounding community. We accepted the community and the community accepted us.

And thus it is difficult to understand this American antisemitism and racism just as it is difficult to understand the German antisemitism almost 100 years ago — and the antisemitism of centuries prior. Why are minorities targeted in such horrifying and even murderous ways?

Many would say that minorities and immigrants have done well in America because they lived in the light of American democracy, free to pursue the American dream. Others might say that America can offer the American dream because of the enrichment given by America’s minorities and immigrants. One would therefore hope that there is room in this day and in this country for both ways of thinking. Intolerance is not inherited; it is taught and learned. Freedom of speech is one thing; hate speech is an entirely different matter. Ultimately, words do matter.