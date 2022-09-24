Harry Harelik: The Holocaust and the United States

There are those who see history as a pendulum swinging one way, then another, as if to describe the move to and from certain social values and norms. The astonishing division in the United States in the early 21st century might be a time when the pendulum has not only swung but has also demonstrated a remarkable comparison to the United States in the early 20th century. Now America’s prize-winning history documentarian, Ken Burns, has produced a new documentary, “The U.S. and the Holocaust,” which aired on PBS television for three nights last week. It tells a story of the United States in World War II, a story that may sound eerily like the America of today.

As a Jewish American aware that part of my mother’s family died in the ovens of Nazi-run concentration camps during World War II, I never really knew or understood the United States’ politics during the Nazi era. Information on Nazi Germany has been available in detail for years, but detailed information on the U.S. position for the same period has not been so well known.

Burns’ documentary, produced in partnership with the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum and the USC Shoah Foundation and in cooperation with writers Sarah Botstein and Lynn Novick, includes photographs, newsreel footage and letters, some read by celebrities such as Meryl Streep and Liam Neeson. The production begins well before Adolf Hitler and Nazi Germany were brutally relevant, giving background into America’s right-wing extremist political climate framed by “Jim Crow laws.”

Jim Crow laws in early 20th-century America were designed to enforce racial segregation after the end of Reconstruction in 1877. Jim Crow was the name of a minstrel routine, more exactly “Jump Jim Crow” as designated by originator Thomas Dartmouth “Daddy” Rice. Today the term “Jim Crow” refers to the efforts designed to limit or deny rights to Blacks, including the right to vote in free elections. In the America of the 2020s, some would say there is again, in many states, an effort to restrict or control the votes of Black Americans as an aftermath of the 2020 election that some say was fraudulent or “stolen.” The parallel movement of voter rights restrictions seen in the early 20th century as compared to the early 21st century conjures for some a frightening vision of democracy, or lack thereof, in the modern day.

Following Jim Crow came the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882, prohibiting Chinese immigration for a 10-year period; the Johnson-Reed Act of 1924, which limited immigration by nationality to 2% of the United States population of each nationality; and the formation of the America First Committee, founded in 1940, an antisemitic organization of upward of 800,000 American isolationists. Its membership included Henry Ford and Charles Lindbergh, who espoused pro-fascist and anti-Jewish views. This was the setting for America’s long delay in recognizing the atrocities of Nazi Germany, a delay lasting long enough for the world to witness the slaughter of 1.25 million Jews, well before the building and operation of the concentration camps where another 4.75 million Jewish men, women and children lost their lives.

America, the land of immigrants and the American dream, was also the land which in 1939 turned away from its shore the MS St. Louis, which carried 900 Jewish refugees fleeing Nazi held lands. Fully one-quarter of those 900 souls later perished at the hands of the Nazis after being forced to return to Europe.

Interestingly, America in the time of World War II, rife with a majority of Americans believing in isolationist and nationalist “America first” positions, is not unlike America in today’s world. The recent increase in anti-Asian rhetoric and attacks, to some extent a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the startling increase in antisemitic attacks as a result of increasing membership in extreme right-wing organizations, somewhat mimics Germany prior to and during the WWII years.

Further, in the 1940s Americans’ concerns about immigrants “replacing” the white majority mirrors to some extent the current views of some Americans with respect to the many minorities in the U.S. who up to now have been speaking up and speaking out about their rights under the United States Constitution.

The fact is that in 1940s America, just as today, there were certainly some who spoke out against the rhetoric and actions to limit individual rights. Then, as now, many hesitated to speak out in fear of making it worse for those minorities already in the crosshairs, or for fear of ruffling the feathers of friends and family with opposing views. More certainly they hesitate out of concern for personal or family harm from the retribution of those whose vehemence is so pervasive. The unquestionable dilemma of fighting what one perceives as wrong versus remaining quiet to quell the debate is a human dilemma defying time. Does silence in the face of perceived wrong make one complicit in that wrong?

Perhaps this new documentary will be a lesson about righting wrong and learning from history. Though there can be germane arguments on both sides of a question, history can provide illuminating perspectives.