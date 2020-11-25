Harry Harelik: The house of our youth will always be home

The world can be a boisterous, busy, and sometimes deafening place today with COVID-19, racial unrest and protests, electioneering, weather happenings, etc. For many of us, our home may represent security in the face of a threatening world. For some of us, it may be just the memory of a house that soothes our soul with serenity, particularly as the holidays roll around.
Such a house exists for my family, nestled in the arms of Hamilton County. This house was built by my grandfather in 1936 to replace the original family homestead. It represented a culmination of pop’s American dream. Pop came to America from Russia in 1909, poor but determined to be successful. He began supporting himself by selling bananas from a wagon, later opening a grocery and eventually a department store after settling in his beloved Hamilton.
He saved his pennies to bring his fiancé, my grandmother, to Texas followed later by his brothers and parents. With the help and support of Hamilton citizens he became successful and my grandparents added three sons to their growing family. Their three sons married and had children, and the big house on the hill in Hamilton became the center of the world for our family. Long summer visits and many holiday dinners were hosted in that grand edifice. Pop and Mom took great pride in achieving their dream and their appreciation to this country showed in their patriotism and flag waving. July Fourth never came without my grandfather excitedly displaying his small American flags in mom’s flower planters which lined the stately steps to the front door.
My memories of that home are deep and many and happy. I recall running through the door to the welcome, lush hugs of my grandparents. I remember the luscious smells of my grandmother’s kitchen as she baked her hot bagels or her sweet broiled chicken that she cooked in the broiler pan which was near the floor under her oven. I remember waking early on a summer morning to the sound of my grandmother whipping fresh whipped cream to go with strawberries and peaches for breakfast.
Oh, how I loved being able to run next door with my twin brother to see my great-grandmother or up the hill to visit my cousins or down the street to see my great-uncle and aunt.
I took great pride in knowing how to get into my great-grandmother’s cellar next door to see the canned preserves and vegetables, or slipping into my grandmother’s “hidden” cellar under the house to grab a jar of her prized Russian recipe cold water kosher pickles.
Before the house was air-conditioned in the late 1950s, I could awake in the early morning to fresh air from the open windows and the sound of an owl announcing the breaking day. Warm and comforting memories, all.
When my grandparents passed, my dad’s younger brother and his family moved into the big house and additional generations learned to live in, share and love that home. The cries of infants, laughs of rollicking children and multi-generational discussions continued to enliven that house for several more decades.
But now that home is quiet. After 111 years, the family that my grandfather led to Hamilton no longer lives in our hometown. The last of our Hamilton family, dear Aunt Dorothy, passed away recently just three weeks after her 90th birthday. The furniture is still in place. The drapes still adorn the windows. The carpets are still on the floors and the family name is still on the front door. But the family sounds that filled that house for so many decades are no more. Mom and Pop’s three sons and their wives have passed on, as has one of their grandsons. The rest of the grandchildren left Hamilton long ago and now live spread over three states. No one now lives in that grand home.
For Thanksgiving this year we give special thanks for the courage of our grandparents and for the welcoming arms of a little American community which supported an immigrant’s dreams. In tumultuous and anxiety-ridden times such as this year, past memories of family and home are calming and sweet.
The house of our youth remains and shall always be the home of our family. It remains as a tribute to hardworking immigrants who, along with their family, gave back to their adopted home in Texas. They reared their children and their children’s children and then their children, remaining centered in that house on the hill in that town called Hamilton.
No pandemic, political unrest, or weather threat will take the memories of that special home from us. Though now quiet and empty, it remains, at least in our collective and very thankful memory, our home.
Harry Harelik, a native Wacoan, was a self-employed CPA and foundation executive director till recent retirement. He is a longtime supporter of local nonprofit organizations.
