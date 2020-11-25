Harry Harelik: The house of our youth will always be home

But now that home is quiet. After 111 years, the family that my grandfather led to Hamilton no longer lives in our hometown. The last of our Hamilton family, dear Aunt Dorothy, passed away recently just three weeks after her 90th birthday. The furniture is still in place. The drapes still adorn the windows. The carpets are still on the floors and the family name is still on the front door. But the family sounds that filled that house for so many decades are no more. Mom and Pop’s three sons and their wives have passed on, as has one of their grandsons. The rest of the grandchildren left Hamilton long ago and now live spread over three states. No one now lives in that grand home.

For Thanksgiving this year we give special thanks for the courage of our grandparents and for the welcoming arms of a little American community which supported an immigrant’s dreams. In tumultuous and anxiety-ridden times such as this year, past memories of family and home are calming and sweet.

The house of our youth remains and shall always be the home of our family. It remains as a tribute to hardworking immigrants who, along with their family, gave back to their adopted home in Texas. They reared their children and their children’s children and then their children, remaining centered in that house on the hill in that town called Hamilton.

No pandemic, political unrest, or weather threat will take the memories of that special home from us. Though now quiet and empty, it remains, at least in our collective and very thankful memory, our home.

Harry Harelik, a native Wacoan, was a self-employed CPA and foundation executive director till recent retirement. He is a longtime supporter of local nonprofit organizations.