Harry Harelik: The human cost of COVID-19

As the COVID-19 pandemic nears its first anniversary in the world and deaths exceed two million worldwide and 400,000 just in the United States alone, more and more Americans know friends and family who are directly affected in some way, through infection, hospitalization, job loss, homelessness and, certainly, death.
When one’s own family loses loved ones, the seriousness of the pandemic hits close to home, and though my family has certainly experienced the agony of the illness and death through others, only recently did we experience the loss of a close family relative.
My father’s first cousin, Sarah Eva Harelik Levenstein, was claimed by COVID-19 in San Antonio in January. In my father’s generation, there were 12 first cousins and grandchildren to my great grandparents Max and Bailey Harelik. Of those 12 cousins, Sarah Eva was one of only three remaining cousins. In a family with long, long lives, many of the relatives lived into their 90s and even past 100. Sarah Eva was blessed to be 93 and would have celebrated her 94th birthday in April. But that was not to be.
She was born and reared in the rural Texas community of Hamilton as were many of her cousins. She was married in 1950 in Waco, and her marriage to businessman Sid Levenstein was the first marriage performed in Waco’s Agudath Jacob synagogue building at the corner of 15th and Jefferson, now occupied by the Sul Ross Community Center.
Sid and Sarah settled in Borger, Texas, where they founded and developed a thriving jewelry business. Their one child was a daughter, Brenda.
Following many years of work in and service to the Borger community, Sid and Sarah retired to Southern California where they made many friends and enjoyed the California lifestyle. There they lived until Sid passed away in 2006. Sarah Eva then moved shortly thereafter to be near her daughter, son-in-law and two grandchildren in San Antonio. She lived a happy life and she was known for her wonderful temperament, loving laugh and good humor, and a smile that brightened any room.
As with many families losing loved ones to the pandemic, Sarah was not able to pass away with her family by her side. Sadly, she passed with only a dedicated nurse holding her hand. The pain of losing a loved one is amplified when the loved one passes without loving family in their company. Yet, that is the plight faced by those severely impacted by the symptoms of this coronavirus.
Remarkably, Sara Eva’s grandfather, Max Harelik, succumbed to the Spanish flu in the pandemic over 100 years ago. And therein lies a sad tragedy.
Though pandemics are rare, humankind had experience with a pandemic within memory and also somewhat “recent” history: The Spanish flu pandemic of 1918-1920 (estimated 500 million infected and estimated deaths of well over 20 million worldwide) and then the swine flu pandemic of 2009-10 (estimated 700 million infected and estimated well over 150,000 deaths worldwide). And yet America was both unprepared for and in some cases unwilling, apparently, to accept the threat COVID-19 posed.
Miraculously, modern science, working for years to study viruses and develop vaccines to combat them, has been able to develop a vaccine strategy for the current COVID-19 pandemic which may limit deaths to lower numbers than might have otherwise developed; however, it would be foolish and callous to overlook the ravages of the current pandemic in the toll of human loss and the anguish of extended families over the loss of children, parents, grandparents and other relatives, not to mention the worldwide economic toll and incredible forced change in lifestyles.
In addition, COVID-19 has masked our smiles and robbed us of the human interaction of hugs, handshakes and closeness. While it is easy to dwell on the numbers and comparisons with other pandemics, the loss of collective humankind is immense. And the individual personal loss of each precious life is no less significant.
My cousin’s passing ends a happy life of purpose. Her legacy and the legacy of all who have passed is to live our lives with purpose, give thanks for each day we have, and choose kindness and helpfulness over unmitigated rage and selfishness. After all, COVID-19 is not our first pandemic and it would be foolish to think it is our last.
Harry Harelik, a native Wacoan, was a self-employed CPA and foundation executive director till recent retirement. He is a longtime supporter of local nonprofit organizations.