Harry Harelik: The human cost of COVID-19

Sid and Sarah settled in Borger, Texas, where they founded and developed a thriving jewelry business. Their one child was a daughter, Brenda.

Following many years of work in and service to the Borger community, Sid and Sarah retired to Southern California where they made many friends and enjoyed the California lifestyle. There they lived until Sid passed away in 2006. Sarah Eva then moved shortly thereafter to be near her daughter, son-in-law and two grandchildren in San Antonio. She lived a happy life and she was known for her wonderful temperament, loving laugh and good humor, and a smile that brightened any room.

As with many families losing loved ones to the pandemic, Sarah was not able to pass away with her family by her side. Sadly, she passed with only a dedicated nurse holding her hand. The pain of losing a loved one is amplified when the loved one passes without loving family in their company. Yet, that is the plight faced by those severely impacted by the symptoms of this coronavirus.

Remarkably, Sara Eva’s grandfather, Max Harelik, succumbed to the Spanish flu in the pandemic over 100 years ago. And therein lies a sad tragedy.