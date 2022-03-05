Harry Harelik: Voting in a time of dissension

It isn’t difficult to recognize election season. Unwanted mailings and unending political phone calls are rampant, not to mention the incredibly divisive rhetoric and dissension involved in all the campaigning. It’s no wonder voters might vote hoping to get the season behind them.

Dissension and division should be no surprise because of late we have experienced so much gun violence, racist verbiage and actions, anti-Asian attacks, antisemitic literature and rhetoric, bullying and uncensored hate. And it has all increased over the last few years. One potential reason may just be the political environment in which we now live.

One sad example of this hateful dissension is the recent distribution of neo-Nazi anti-Jewish literature in Florida and several other states by individuals who have been empowered by the proliferation of hate in this country. The pamphlets have the insignia of the hate group “Goyim Defense League” (GDL). The word “goyim” is ironically an ancient Jewish language (Yiddish) term for one who is not Jewish.

The pamphlets called out the U.S. government and health officials by name, indicating they were Jewish or allied with Jewish individuals. One was titled “Every Single Aspect of The Covid Agenda is Jewish.” This pamphlet goes on to indicate that pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and GlaxoSmithKline’s major shareholders, BlackRock and Vanguard, as well as the media, are aligned with Jewish interests promoting the pandemic and vaccinations.

Antisemitism isn’t new; it has been obvious around the world for centuries. But seeing its virulent hate in a modern American democracy is disturbing to say the least. And this hate is available online for anyone to see at far-right websites. In a democracy, when venomous politicized environments exist, even the rise of vivid hate between national political parties is guaranteed. When illogical interpretations of actions are obvious; when efforts to restrict individual rights become mainstream; when there is lack of respect for opposing views, when fairness and transparency are discarded; when lies are repeated and accepted, and the truth is no longer worshipped, democracy is threatened. The existence of the aforementioned is a painful reminder that all is not well in this country.

The horror is that many good-hearted, educated, respectful citizens can become hypnotized by the bigots and the power-hungry, and can be taken hostage by a sea of hostility proclaiming to be “taking back” the country from whomever these vicious voices claim stole it. It is the same hijacking that has occurred numerous times throughout history and throughout the world. That hijacking has often resulted in man’s worst inhumanity to man. We don’t learn from history even when we know it and we certainly can’t learn from history if we don’t know it. Radical elements throughout time have created incredible pain for minority elements of society and there are many examples of this from the pogroms of Russia to the concentration camps of Germany and the cartels of Mexico.

It is imperative in this political season to remember that when we vote, we are making a statement. What kind of example are we setting for our children and grandchildren in what we vote to uphold or vote to change? What do we teach them about truth, kindness, understanding, compromise, individual liberties, acceptance of differences? Does our vote reflect our values?

The dissension in this country today may actually indicate two different sets of values. And to heighten that dissension, we have only to know that the foregoing questions will be answered differently or, at least, with different meaning, depending on the political perspective that one possesses. Further, generally opposing viewpoints will not listen to, think about or even discuss the opposition’s stance. There is no compromise, no collaboration and no middle ground. And, apparently, when one “side” wins, the other “side” loses; what may be best for the majority seems to be lost in the situation.

Ultimately, the bottom line is that if we vote from a standpoint of hate, bigotry and dissension, we stand to lose the very foundation on which this country was built. If we are voting “against” one candidate rather than “for” another candidate, if we are ”holding our noses” when we vote, we can hardly expect a good outcome. And history, if we choose to know it, has proven that point over and over again.

Award-winning author Octavia Butler wrote: “Choose your leaders with wisdom and forethought. To be led by a coward is to be controlled by all that the coward fears. To be led by a fool is to be led by the opportunists who control the fool. To be led by a thief is to offer up your most precious treasures to be stolen. To be led by a liar is to ask to be told lies. To be led by a tyrant is to sell yourself and those you love into slavery.”

It seems that, ultimately, the answer comes down to political parties, political candidates and voting citizens of good character. Good candidates running with honesty, good intentions, quality of character and with common good in mind can return respectability to the election process and truth to the election result. Or we can prove out the definition of insanity by repeating what we have done in recent political history while hoping for a different outcome.

Election season can bring out the best in us or it can also bring out the worst in us, but voting is critical as our country is defined by the decisions we make — or sadly, by the decisions we don’t make.

Harry Harelik, a native Wacoan, was a self-employed CPA and foundation executive director till recent retirement. He is a longtime supporter of local nonprofit organizations.