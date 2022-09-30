Harry Harelik: Waco Family Medicine's future is built on vision of its founders

In the over two years the world has grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic, much has been learned. In times of significant health risks, the world has learned just how much hope health care professionals give to health-challenged individuals and their families. Ultimately, humanity also learned the critical issues of the pandemic which led to the loss of over 1 million American lives, thousands here in Central Texas. And we learned the importance of being sure health care is available to the underinsured and the less financially secure in every community.

One of the shining lights in this health-challenged two-year struggle has been, without question, Waco Family Medicine, formerly known as the Family Health Center. Most McLennan County residents were not really familiar with this entity until its administrative staff assumed a position of leadership in the challenge that COVID-19 brought to our community.

For those who don’t know, WFM was an outgrowth of the concerns of the McLennan County Medical Society in the mid 1960s, which recognized the lack of physicians in McLennan County as well as the difficulty many in McLennan County had in affording quality medical care. A wonderful and detailed history of its residency program written by Dr. May Y.F. Woo Wang gives great insight into the formation of what is now Waco Family Medicine.

That history provides a recap of the minutes of early Medical Society meetings which include a wealth of memorable names in our community who tackled the early research and case-making to solve the physician number and health care affordability questions: The then-president of the Society, Dr. H. Frank Connally Jr. appointed Drs. Maurice Barnes, R. Wilson Crosthwait, Nicholas (Nick) Bellegie, David Dow, William (Bill) Roddy, Ross Shipp, Phil Webb and Jack Wentworth to a steering committee to study these issues. Further, a subcommittee on continuing medical education was formed in 1965, chaired by Dr. David Dow with vice-chair Dr. Robert Crosthwait Jr. and secretary Dr. Lawrence Canning, and members Drs. Nick Bellegie, James Coleman, Frank Coleman, Howard Dudgeon, James Jolliff, Walter King, Richard Kleiman, Tom Oliver, Bill Roddy, Robert Saxton, Charles Shellenberger, Milton Spark and Bill Wagnon.

From this beginning, literally hundreds of other community doctors over the last 50 years, along with hundreds of community businessmen and women, have participated in making Waco Family Medicine not only a bastion of community health services but also the housing organization for a family residency program that has graduated over 400 physicians and built a medical education system that ranks in the top 2% of family residency programs in the United States. The Waco community owes a huge debt of gratitude to these visionaries who rightfully forecast the need for assistance to McLennan County’s underserved community and the need to attract new, young physicians to our community.

Well over 800 applicants a year hope to enter the WFM Residency Program. Only 12 are accepted annually for the three-year program, which brings the nation’s cream of the crop in soon-to-be physicians. As a result, today over 80% of this area’s practicing family physicians are graduates of this local program. The concern 50 years ago that this area didn’t have enough younger physicians has been met.

With respect to the concerns in the 1960s of quality health care for the underinsured and uninsured, today’s Waco Family Medicine has met that challenge as well. WFM had an inauspicious beginning on July 1, 1970. It was housed in a few rooms of the former Providence Hospital at 18th and Colcord and called the Community Health Center. It changed its name to Family Practice Clinic and then to Family Health Center, finally becoming Waco Family Medicine in 2021.

Initial funding was aided by then-state Rep. Lyndon Olson who sponsored a bill (called the Olson Bill), as chairman of the Texas House higher education committee, to provide state assistance in training family doctors. With the strong support and assistance of Drs. Jackson Walker, Edgar Cleaver and Christian Ramsey, early residency program directors following clinical director Dr. May Wang in 1976, the fledgling program prospered. Later directors included Dr. Shelley Roaten and Dr. Robert Brown. Finally, longest-serving director Dr. Roland Goertz led the effort from 1991 until his retirement in 2020, and now Dr. Jackson Griggs, a graduate of the Waco residency program, serves as CEO.

In 1980, the first efforts to raise $2.5 million for a 28,000-square-foot facility began with the efforts of Jack Kultgen, Walter Dossett, Malcolm Duncan Sr., A.W. “Bill” Bailey, Ed Burleson, Tom Chase, F. Herman Coleman, John Davis, Monte Hulse, John Mayfield, Bill Nesbitt, J. Robert Sheehy, Cullen Smith, Jerry Winchell and a host of citizens and physicians.

Today, Waco Family Medicine employs almost 600 and in addition to the main campus at 1600 Providence Drive, it has 14 primary care sites, four dental sites, nine mental health sites and nine maternity sites, serving 60,000 patients in McLennan County each year.

Waco Family Medicine will be conducting a groundbreaking on Oct. 20 to begin building a new facility to oversee the community’s health care needs and family residency operations far into the future. Thus far, almost $28 million has been pledged to make this new facility a reality. Waco and McLennan County have long been blessed with visionary individuals who prepare our community for tomorrow’s needs. We are blessed by the vision of those in our past, as well as of those who work for us today in community health care.