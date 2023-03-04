Recent news reports on governors in Texas and Florida highlight the efforts of some states to halt diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs in government and education hiring policies — citing “perceived” infractions of fair hiring practices.

To understand the issues, one must understand the origin and basis for DEI.

Born in the 1960s civil rights movement, DEI was enhanced by such creations as equal opportunity laws, which became the tag line for hiring practices of many agencies and institutions, and by the Civil Rights Act of 1964 as well as “affirmative action,” which was intended to promote fair hiring practices and college education opportunities so that job and education populations reflected the communities they served.

Diversity was intended to cover a broad spectrum of citizen identities, “including race, gender, ethnicity, age, religion, disability, sexual orientation, national origin, physical appearance, marital status” and others. Equity may be defined as “the fair treatment, access, opportunity and advancement of all people.” Inclusion generally is accepted to mean “providing equal opportunity to all people to fully engage themselves” in an environment where each group is accepted, has value and is trusted and enjoys mutual respect.

Now many today would certainly reject the efforts of some throughout history to subordinate the rights of various groups, illustrated by the expulsion of Jews from Spain in the 15th century, the widespread policy of slavery in early American history and the withdrawal of rights of many minorities by the Nazis in World War II. But how does one move from the rejection of these efforts to restrict rights in prior periods to eras of expanding personal rights evidenced by the women’s and civil rights movements, and then today’s developing political environment to retreat from efforts to be inclusive in hiring, education, voting and understanding of the rights of all minorities?

One might say DEI was born in an era of the political left while, historically, efforts and movements to restrict some personal rights are products of the political right. Today the political right sees DEI efforts as resulting in the restriction of rights of the majority in power, sometimes labeling minority rights expansion as critical race theory. The political far right sees the traditional majority power structure threatened by minorities replacing them.

About empowerment

The DEI movement is, however, so much more than an issue of race or power. As defined above, the struggle is one of race, religion, gender, etc. against the restriction of rights enforced by a political majority. Because not everyone can be in a position of power, some see the DEI movement today as removing or replacing traditional power populations with “other populations.” Others believe that training and education in DEI initiatives help to remove the prejudices inherent in some upbringings, replacing prejudice and ignorance with an understanding of and basis in the differences between human beings. How might we empower one man or woman without disempowering another? It is a classic issue originating at the beginning of the story of man (and woman!) and filling the chapters of history with classic tales of power struggles as seen in the French and American revolutions and in many other lands, eras and populations.

Surely there is a middle road. Surely there is manner in which every population, every minority, every representation in any given area, can fairly compete. The fly in the ointment here is that everyone cannot compete fairly if they are not only given the same opportunity to hone the skills needed for the competition, but also to understand the need for fairness in competition to begin with.

If one can’t get the early education to enter higher education, for instance, one can’t compete fairly in today’s world, regardless of religion, gender, race, economic standing, etc. Everyone, to compete fairly, must have the chance to gather the skills needed to compete in order to compete at all. The very birth of the civil rights movement, affirmative action and equal opportunity laws was based on “giving the chance” to all. Further, even if one has been given the education and skills to compete, he or she doesn’t have an equal chance to compete if those judging the competition already believe in the need to restrict diversity, equity and inclusion. Education is the key on both sides of the equation.

Meet in the middle

It really isn’t just a question of blue state/red state, conservative/liberal or just/unjust. Might we figure out a way to be “fair” to one without being “unfair” to someone else? Must we build a movement to reject the effort to be diverse, equitable and inclusive because we fear the differences in our populations? Or might we be able to meet in the middle? If we learn about those differences, learn about the history of unfairness and rights restrictions, and learn to understand how to build acceptance, trust and collaboration, might we accomplish more for the entire human spirit?

How much might we gain if the entire American populace understood how Black Americans experienced bigotry, slavery and prejudice both before and after emancipation? How much might we gain if all were educated about the efforts of women to overcome the restriction of their right to vote and the fight to eliminate the “glass ceiling” in the workplace? How much might we gain if every American understood the effects of antisemitism not only through history, including the Holocaust, but also in American history where at one time hotels and country clubs refused to admit Jewish Americans? What might be gained by Americans’ knowledge of the struggle of the many minorities, be it the American Indian where land rights were trampled, or the Asian American where concentration camps were set up on American soil?

Most Americans have heard the biblical prophesy “Ye shall know the truth and the truth shall set you free,” as well as the warning issued by Winston Churchill, among others: “Those that fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.”

Perhaps the policies of diversity, equity and inclusion should be as well-known and understood as those quotations.