Harry Harelik: What would dad think about today's twisted logic?

There isn’t a Father’s Day that passes that I don’t think about my dad. Most who knew him would probably say he was the kindest gentleman they knew. I often find myself wondering what he would say or do in a given circumstance. I certainly wonder what a man of his intellect would think of our country today. Dad was reared in a small Texas town by immigrant merchant parents. He attended the University of Texas, served during WWII and eventually settled in Waco to start a men’s clothing business and raise a family. He passed away in 2006. My guess is the logic or lack thereof in today’s America would startle him.

The movie “Cool Hand Luke” produced a notable quote: “What we’ve got here is failure to communicate.” In the United States today, we don’t have failure to communicate. Indeed, communication is as ludicrous, acrimonious, divisive and punitive as, perhaps, no other time in our history. The problem isn’t communication. It is lack of logic.

The discussions, or more truthfully, the arguments over guns, for instance, have led to questionable logic on both sides of the aisle. The problem stems from the gun issue becoming a political one rather than an issue of logic.

I chuckle when I think of the times dad, and mom, too, would yell to my brother or me about running with a pair of scissors. “You will hurt yourself or someone else.” The scissors magically disappeared from our hands. A stick or bat used to hit something other than a ball was promptly removed from our grasp. That is logical. Some would say the logic applies to a person with a gun. It should be taken from the hands of anyone who plans to commit murder.

If mass murder after mass murder were occurring with the same assault weapon, logic might suggest the availability of that weapon should be limited. If every parent in the country went by the logic of my dad, without question, the ability to get a weapon of mass murder would be restricted.

Some think the Second Amendment is in danger of being revoked. But that has not been written or said in any shape, manner or form. Logic would suggest if it hasn’t been threatened or discussed, revocation is not an issue. Yet some folks claim it is.

Recently an elected representative said that raising the age limit for a person to get an automatic rifle or high-capacity magazine from age 18 to age 21 would take the right to buy those items away from 18-, 19- and 20-year-olds. Perhaps that is true. Does that then mean laws requiring age limits for buying alcohol and cigarettes and for driving a vehicle or voting are depriving others of their rights? Perhaps it is in the name of public safety? My dad would certainly have something to say about the logic here.

Speaking of cars, there are requirements for legally driving one — training, testing and ultimately a license. Is there something demonstrably different in not requiring the same of someone wanting to purchase a gun? The logic escapes me here.

Many advocate for more guns to combat the bad guys with guns. Eliminate gun-free zones, they say. Arm teachers, they insist. If assault rifles are the arms of choice in a school shooting, do we arm teachers with AR-15s? Would the teacher and bad guy, exchanging hundreds of rounds, guarantee that no children would be hurt? My dad would find difficulty seeing the logic here. Perhaps there is more logic in following the National Rifle Association’s logic in banning guns at its recent Houston conference for former President Trump’s talk. Somehow it might be more logical to keep guns out of schools to keep children as safe as attendees at the NRA conference.

“Guns don’t kill people; people kill people,” we’ve been told. If a person attacks without an AR-15, would fewer people be at risk than with someone attacking with an AR-15? Logic would suggest a different slogan.

When the police or militia or border patrol or military are called into a gunfight, most of them will say they can’t tell the good guys from the bad guys and they must act to stop the shooting. In truth, the only way a good guy with a gun can stop a bad guy with a gun, logically, is if the good guy has an equally deadly weapon, has been trained to kill another human being, has used a gun enough not to be nervous, and has time to get the gun from storage before the bad guy shoots. Buffalo and Uvalde are examples of why a good guy with a gun doesn’t always stop the bad guy with a gun.

Logic would say “don’t recreate the wheel.” What have other countries done to stop gun violence? Look to Canada, look to Australia. What can we learn? Logic would say we have much to learn from those countries’ success with minimizing gun violence. Ah, but some Americans will say, “we have the Second Amendment.” Does the Second Amendment guarantee the American public having an assault rifle? Logic would probably suggest no. Convicted felons aren’t protected by the Second Amendment. Logic would suggest, then, that there may be others whose Second Amendment rights might be limited.

The preamble to the Declaration of Independence proclaims, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” It doesn’t say “life, liberty or the pursuit of happiness.” Is it logical to think that one could claim his gun ownership liberties to the exclusion of the life and happiness of others? Not sure an argument can be reasonably made for that.

Logic might suggest that all ideas for solving an issue should be discussed, assuming rational discussion is possible. Age of access, mental health, unreasonable weapons of destruction being limited or even banned, red-flag laws, school security, waiting periods for gun purchases, universal background checks, written testing, practical use testing, gun safety courses, storage requirements, reducing violent video games, reducing inflamed political rhetoric, enhanced family relationships and values, limits on magazine purchases, references for gun applicants, etc. are all examples of possible means to curb gun violence. Logically, they all make some sense. Have politics wrongfully warped our ability to solve problems so that all potential solutions can’t be considered?

I would like to think that dad and his logic would say no one is 100% right on the gun issue. No Democrat, no Republican, no right-winger nor any left-winger can be 100% correct. Harsh political rhetoric and hate distorts logic and problem solving. Good solutions may come from honest discussion and old-fashioned good faith and logic. I know dad would vote for that. And so would I.

Happy Father’s Day, dad. You are remembered, especially in trying times.

Harry Harelik, a native Wacoan, was a self-employed CPA and foundation executive director till recent retirement. He is a longtime supporter of local nonprofit organizations.