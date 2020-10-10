Harry Harelik: Woe to those who instill fear in election season

Many Americans might be confused about the difference between repealing the Second Amendment and other topics such as the definition of arms permissible in the marketplace, national requirements for background checks, etc. The fear drummed up regarding repeal of the Second Amendment seems to come from lack of knowledge about the convoluted, drawn-out process for amending the Constitution. The Constitution provides that an amendment may be proposed (or scrapped) in one of two ways: 1) by the full Congress with a two-thirds majority in both the House of Representatives and the Senate or 2) by a constitutional convention called by two-thirds of the state legislatures. To date, none of the original amendments to the Constitution have been proposed for reevaluation by any constitutional convention push; all come from efforts by elected individuals on Capitol Hill.