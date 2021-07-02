Harry Litman: Supreme Court’s conservatives tip their hand with Arizona case

When an earlier generation of Republican appointees — Sandra Day O’Connor, David Souter and Anthony Kennedy — showed they were mellowing into a moderate bloc, they took an unequivocal stance by reaffirming the core holding of Roe v. Wade. Their reasoning in Planned Parenthood v. Casey in 1992 committed the court to Roe as a “super-precedent.” Such moments pushed the law forward decisively (and conservatism lost). Not so with the court’s decisions last month.

In Fulton v. Philadelphia, the progressives, joined by Chief Justice John Roberts, merely stretched current doctrine to find that in this one instance, Philadelphia had discriminated against religion by requiring a Catholic adoption agency to work with gay couples. The decision didn’t require the justices to endorse or reject the principle, established in a 1990 opinion by Antonin Scalia, that the state may “burden religion” — that is, rein in its free exercise — if done through a neutral and generally applicable law.