Harry Litman: The Jan. 6 House Select Committee is the last, best hope against GOP lies

Why the sudden clarity? Maybe because Jordan realizes he will probably be called to testify, under oath, before the committee and the country. Any discrepancy between his public statements and hard evidence — like phone company records — could prove humiliating, not to mention politically dangerous. It might even put him in criminal jeopardy.

This force of legal process is exactly what the country was denied during the Trump era, when the president and his enablers brazenly lied, stonewalled and doubled down to evade document requests and testifying under oath. Trump relied on throwing sand into the gears of justice and government bureaucracy, maneuvering to keep his behavior sealed from scrutiny.

Two impeachments and one special counsel investigation later, the upshot is that we still don’t know the truth about much of the former president’s suspect conduct, and in particular his role in grave threats to democratic rule that culminated in the events of Jan. 6.

The Jan. 6 committee is playing for keeps, and of course the Biden administration will prove less an executive branch obstacle to investigators. Individuals may still try to stonewall, but Thompson and the other members show every intention to push past the maneuverings of Republicans, including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, another Congress member likely to be called as witness.