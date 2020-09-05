Harvey Spark: Medical strides in America undermined by curtailed access, money

I began the study and practice of medicine 65 years ago (more, if you count the years of growing up in the home of a busy, well-respected family doctor who, in today’s parlance, would be called a primary care provider). After graduating Waco High School (‘55), I had the good fortune to attend well-respected university, medical school and post-graduate training programs, and entered the solo practice of pediatrics in 1966.
During these formative years, I was exposed to and mentored by men and women of unparalleled knowledge, experience and ethics who had a burning desire to teach their students how to be of service to any and all in need of their ability and competence. We were taught the basics of how to recognize the good and the bad that was extant in medical knowledge, and how to approach the determination of a patient’s complaints and needs. We were taught to care. We did not have 911. We were available. We became doctors.
Times were different then, compared to now. Economics were different, philosophies of societies were changing, politics were fluctuating and the practice of medicine was showing a trend toward a more materialistic attitude. This was seen in the trends toward more specialization within the various fields of medicine, resulting in less time spent with a generalist and more referrals to the more expensive specialist. Now, the less time a doctor must work is a major factor in his or her determination of where and how he or she chooses to work.
Control (financial, policing and politics) of the practice of medicine was increasing. Insurance companies began to restrict the doctors who were available for you to see under the guise of “credentialing,” to the point of refusing to credential or contract with a physician if the company felt there were too many of them in the community. Hospitals, insurance companies or clinic groups might refuse to grant admitting privileges to a physician or to hire a physician if they thought the competition might be strained.
This could result in a de facto shortage of physicians in an area with resultant prolongation of wait times to get appointments. We already see this in less-than-subtle ways such as a plethora of after-hours clinics and answering machines inviting you to go to an emergency room.
Insurance companies began to “set” the fees which they would pay for a visit or a procedure (in subtle coordination, I suspect, with government-set Medicare fees). Physicians’ freedom to perform a service or procedure might require a “second opinion.” There might be applied the nefarious “facilities” fee, attached to the office visit fee. Too many doctors now provide salaried services for insurance firms owned or controlled by insurance companies or hospitals where having an MBA degree is often a prerequisite for heading a department in the clinic, hospital or medical school.
Politicians, many inebriated by the exuberance of their own bombastic verbosity (to paraphrase Disraeli!), find ways to exercise control over medical practices, often at variance with the advice of scientists of proven abilities and medical practitioners who were asked or commissioned by these same politicians to give advice. Caring physicians and facilities are often kept from giving adequate care by governmental edict, or by impending elections, or by commercial or institutional avarice.
Now we are beset by a vicious pandemic which, today, in any living person’s memory, has not been seen before. It is ravaging societies the world over. It is depriving us of life, of adequate medical care, of adequate education for our children, of protection from hunger and the pursuit of happiness. It is fueling an attempt to rob us of the freedom our country has cherished for so long. We have no leadership with a plausible plan for overcoming this threat.
I do not have a ready answer for these phenomena I see as problems, or ways to improve upon them. I do not know if others have similar feelings, whether colleagues, patients or parents of patients. Any improvements will, of necessity, occur slowly. I pray for change. But the first thing for us to do is vote!
Harvey Spark, M.D., is a pediatrician who lives in Hewitt.
