HUD must disclose flood risk to protect low-Income homebuyers

I was recently listening to NPR as they discussed the drastic increase in flooding across the country as a result of climate change. They went on to explain a deep environmental injustice that exists: the federal government’s Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD, has been selling flood-prone homes to unassuming buyers for years. Most of these homebuyers are low-income, because HUD sells houses that have been foreclosed on for more affordable prices.

Currently, HUD can sell these homes without letting buyers know that they are at dangerous risk for flooding and damage. You might, like me, think, that’s allowed? As of now, yes, but it should not be.

It’s time for federal regulation requiring HUD to disclose flood risk to potential buyers. HUD’s mission is to protect low-income homebuyers, and it must be held accountable for achieving that goal.

The Department for Housing and Urban Development was established in 1965 under Lyndon B. Johnson as the federal agency to address the nation’s housing needs, improve communities across the country, and enforce fair housing laws. Its mission is to meet the need for affordable rental homes, strengthen the housing market to bolster the economy, and protect consumers.