Ilya Somin: Compromise on court appointment now could prevent judicial upheaval later

Two have already expressed opposition to confirming a nominee before then, and two more could potentially do so if they get the reciprocal concession of a guarantee against court-packing.

In that event, they can forestall accusations of betrayal by pointing out that they have secured a deal that guarantees at least a 5-4 conservative majority on the court for some years to come. By contrast, in the absence of a deal, any conservative majority will remain vulnerable to reversal by court-packing.

On the Democratic side, key moderate senators will have incentives to keep their end of the bargain, because they already dislike court-packing (which is unpopular, and would likely become more so after a deal).

The same goes for Joe Biden, should he become president. He too has expressed opposition to court-packing in the past, and in the aftermath of a deal would have every reason not to spend valuable political capital fighting for it at a time when he would have many other fish to fry.

Our highly polarized political system makes beneficial compromise very difficult. But this deal can give key senators a rare opportunity to do well by doing good.

Ilya Somin is a law professor at George Mason University and author of Free to Move: Foot Voting, Migration, and Political Freedom.