J. Mark Powell: How a blizzard gave us the word 'blizzard'

Even worse, the snow froze rail service in its tracks. Drifts were taller than the trains. Railroads hired extra crews to clear the rails. But it was no use. Just as soon as they cleared a path, another storm covered it again.

This was no mere inconvenience. It was critically serious. Trains brought the food, fuel, clothing and medicine necessary for survival. No trains, no vital goods.

Journalists at the time struggled to find a word strong enough to convey the power of the unrelenting weather. Some unsung scribe hit upon blizzard and the word caught on. Suddenly, blizzard spread like wildfire in newspaper and magazine stories about the bad weather. It became so popular so fast, The Nation observed in early 1881, “The hard weather has called into use a word which promises to become a national Americanism, namely ‘blizzard’ … the blizzard of snow has knocked out the former meaning of mere human violence.” He was right; when was the last time you heard anyone describe a fistfight as a “blizzard?”

We could see another blizzard before spring arrives. If it does, we can thank journalists from the 1880s for introducing us to the word.

Personally, my favorite blizzard is the DQ Blizzard. When these babies came out in 1985, Dairy Queen sold 175 million of them the first year. They’ve been satisfying sweet tooths ever since — including mine.

J. Mark Powell is a novelist, former TV journalist and history buff. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.