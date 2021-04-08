J. Mark Powell: The skinny on streaking

To borrow from Richard Nixon, let me make this perfectly clear: Streaking was totally different from flashing or indecent exposure. People who commit those crimes do so for sexual gratification. Streakers, most of whom were Baby Boomers who delighted in tweaking the noses of their Greatest Generation parents, did it for shock effect. There was a strange innocence to it.

Streakers tended to be overwhelmingly (though not exclusively) male and in the full bloom of youth. Which worked to their advantage since young people run fast and aren’t encumbered by trying to put various body parts back in their original place.

Best of all, anybody could do it. All you needed was a birthday suit, a pair of running shoes, and perhaps a hat (if you were so inclined; headgear was strictly optional).

Overnight, America was obsessed with streaking. After a steady news diet of Nixon’s woes and worsening pain at the gas pump, folks enjoyed chuckling at college kids appearing au naturel. It was scandalous, titillating and a tad amusing, all at the same time.

Streak mania was in full force by spring 1974. Comedian Ray Stevens cashed in on the craze with his hit single “The Streak.” (Its catchphrase: “Don’t look, Ethel!”)