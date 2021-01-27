J. Mark Powell: The woman who healed JFK and shattered a glass ceiling

On Memorial Day weekend, 1955, a car pulled up outside a doctor’s office at 9 West 16th Street in New York City and deposited a lean, gaunt young man on the sidewalk.

The woman watching from inside later remembered, “He was on crutches. There were two steps from the street into my office and he could hardly navigate them … He could walk on the level putting his weight on his right leg, but he couldn’t step up or down a step with his left foot. We could hardly get him into the office.”

The woman was Dr. Janet Travell, a noted expert on pain caused by muscle irritation. The man she was about to see was 38-year-old Senator John F. Kennedy.

Travell had followed a fascinating career path to arrive at this moment. Earning her medical degree from Cornell in 1928, she did her two-year residency while also serving as an ambulance surgeon for New York’s police department. Working in a Big Apple hospital just before World War II, she grew intrigued by skeletal muscle pain and pioneered new ways to treat it. Many of her techniques are still used today, 80 years later.