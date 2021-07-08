J. Mark Powell: Wild last wills of the rich and famous

Adolf Hitler was a horrible human being. So, it’s no surprise his final wishes contained horrible ranting.

Dictated in a Berlin bunker in the last hours of his life, with Russian soldiers literally outside the door, he left his art collection to “a gallery in my hometown of Linz on the Danube” (which was never established) and bequeathed “items of sentimental value or necessary for the maintenance of a modest simple life” to a handful of relatives and “faithful co-workers” in his inner circle. The rest was to be given to the Nazi Party. But since there wasn’t any party after his suicide, the will was moot.

Then there was his last testament, in which he insisted World War II wasn’t his fault. Nothing was ever his fault (to him, anyway). “It is untrue that I or anybody else in Germany wanted war in 1939.” He was a liar and lunatic right up to the very end.

Finally, history provides an object lesson. Abraham Lincoln died without a will. Remember what he did for a living before the presidency? He was a lawyer. That’s right; the man famous for writing the Gettysburg Address forgot to write a will for himself, thus proving the old saying, “Cobbler’s children need shoes.”